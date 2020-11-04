‘Animaniacs’
Streaming on: Hulu
This one is for all you ‘90s kids out there. The zany trio of Yakko, Wakko and Dot are coming back to Hulu with all their nostalgic glory intact. The original show was a hit with kids and parents for its irreverent nature and abundance of pop culture references, and saw enough success for its antagonists, Pinky and the Brain, to get their own spinoff show.
If that’s not enough, here’s the teaser trailer parodying “Jurassic Park” and breaking the fourth wall ahead of the show’s Nov. 20 release.
‘I Am Greta’
Streaming on: Hulu
Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has sparked a global school strike and revitalized the conversation on climate change through activism and protests. All before she graduated high school.
Filmmaker Nathan Grossman is bringing her story of recognizing a global issue and bringing it to the front steps of Parliament. As a 17-year-old with Asperger’s syndrome, Thunberg has shrugged off the adults who have been ignoring the voices of younger generations for years, and on Nov. 13, her incredible story, which is far from over, can be seen on Hulu.
‘Becoming You’
Streaming on: Apple TV+
In the great nature vs. nurture debate, the premise of “Becoming You” seems to firmly plant itself on the nurture side.
The docuseries follows over 100 children from across the world in the first 2,000 days of their lives, to see how their first steps, first words and early experiences shape who they become.
The series is narrated by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman and is set for six episodes to premiere on Nov. 13.
‘As Good As It Gets’
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Melvin Udall, an obsessive-compulsive and bigoted writer, lives next to a gay artist and a single, mother and waitress, who is the only person who is willing to serve him. After the artist’s home is burglarized and he is beaten and hospitalized, Melvin is tasked with taking care of his dog. And when the waitress’ son falls ill, she has to take off work to care for him.
Through coming to see how vastly different other people’s lives can be, Melvin starts to turn a corner and look on the bright side of life, and maybe his companions can learn something from him as well.
The film is currently on Amazon Prime.
