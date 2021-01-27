"Sound of Metal," much like the community it represents, is not asking for special treatment. As a film, it’s asking to be taken seriously, but not to be treated as any different or more important than the other films currently being released. Which is perhaps why it’s so surprising that it’s been released in a year in which the limited number of high-profile releases would suggest that smaller-scale releases are expected to demand more attention. It strikes a particularly profound balance between pride and humility that allows it to treat its subject with just the right amount of dignity without ever compromising its ability to do the same for the audience. In doing so, it achieves something rarely seen in the midst of an uncertain social landscape: catharsis.
The world is quite different once you hear it through the ears of heavy metal drummer, Ruben, who suddenly and without warning, begins to feel his hearing rapidly deteriorating. The most gratifying part of this expository revelation is that writer and director Darius Marder, who co-wrote the film with his brother, Abraham Marder, attempts to universalize the process of hearing loss by treating Ruben as a victim of grief in all of its stages. There’s his initial denial, as evidenced by his continuing to perform against his doctor’s wishes. There’s his anger, bargaining and depression as he reluctantly submits to the principles of his new normal — a life under the guidance of deaf veteran Joe (a compassionate Paul Raci) and the rehabilitation center he runs. Finally, in his own way, he learns to accept what he’s lost and preserve what he still has, just as his doctor suggested.
There truthfully is no one else who could’ve played Ruben better than Riz Ahmed, who learned American Sign Language for the role. He brings an understated relatability to the character as he tries to do what anyone would in a state of life-altering panic: act like everything is okay even when he knows it isn’t. Playing a former addict, Ahmed is perfectly convincing as he shifts from someone struggling to maintain normalcy into someone who learns to live a new normal. While it’s hard to agree with every decision he makes, there’s a compelling tenderness to the character, and Ahmed’s realization of him, that’s hard to resist. He knows what he doesn’t want to have happen to him, but this doesn’t quite fully inform how he intends to handle the steps he’s required to take; this uncertainty and mystery is precisely what makes his performance one of the best, and most human.
Ahmed’s magnetic presence makes for a fascinating interplay between himself and Raci, whose interactions drive home the film’s meditation on addiction and control. Ruben’s greatest struggle is one for control and stability. As a non-deaf actor playing a deaf character, Ahmed understands the inherent differences between the two circumstances and uses that knowledge to convey the fronts that Ruben can’t help but put up for himself as his grip on his former reality slowly slips away. On the other hand, Raci, born to deaf parents, is the film’s most calming presence and moral center, someone who tended to his physical, mental and emotional wounds a long time ago and turned them into something that has made him invincible. His control was only regained after he made the most difficult decision to finally relinquish it.
"Sound of Metal" possesses a quiet authenticity, working directly with the deaf community in order to achieve its thematic desires. It’s refreshing that Marder so graciously welcomes the uninitiated into their world, a world that underplays many of its most beautiful elements and one that couldn’t be more different from the one we’re used to, in which the deaf aren’t given the representation they’ve deserved and in which we take for granted the things they cope without every day. But again, it’s not the kind of film that shames the viewer for how they’ve viewed the deaf community thus far. If anything, Marder’s decision to use the process of going deaf as a lens through which to tell a rehab story is just another way in which he allows us to identify something about ourselves in a community many of us don’t know how to treat.
We’re living in a time in history in which we are discovering new and thought-provoking ways film is able to reflect our ever-changing landscape, which is why it’s all the more startling how "Sound of Metal"manages to be thought-provoking on an entirely different level. The film’s mesmerizing sound design and its exclusive employment of subtitles do more than their part in putting the viewer in Ruben’s shattered headspace. It’s an immersive experience having the chance to comprehend such a life-altering upheaval that arrives without notice. Not only this, but the moments in which it abruptly shifts from Ruben’s perspective to our own are just as powerful, resulting in a brilliant juxtaposition between what Ruben has lost and what he is learning to accept. This juxtaposition also reinforces the all-too real truth that Ruben’s story is just one of many, but the path to recovery is one that is uniquely his.
The finished product amounts to something entirely original and dynamic, a film that treads new ground in representation while doing so in a way that feels lived in and doesn’t talk down to the unfamiliar. It fights angst with sensitivity, resulting in a new island of storytelling with some bountiful resources hidden beneath the surface. We can only hope to use these resources to continue the graceful path that "Sound of Metal"has laid out. Whatever direction that may take us.
"Sound of Metal" is an Amazon Original and is available to watch on Prime Video.
