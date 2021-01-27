Olivia Rodrigo, a 17-year-old actress who started her career on the short-lived TV series “Bizaardvark” on Disney Channel in 2016, recently made the song “drivers license.”
After production, Rodrigo’s song surpassed streaming records instantly. “drivers license” broke Spotify’s record for most streams of a song within a single day, surpassing Taylor Swift’s most recent album “Evermore.”
Apple claimed the song to be the most played song in the world on Apple Music, along with Amazon giving it the title of “the most requested song ever in one day on Alexa globally.”
Congrats to @Olivia_Rodrigo! "drivers license" broke the record for the most requested song ever in one day on Alexa globally + the biggest first week streaming debut ever globally on Amazon Music 🎉🚙— Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) January 14, 2021
Listen now 🎧: https://t.co/c1BobSV3h6 pic.twitter.com/xrN3b7WOw2
The song brought tears to everyone as it opens with the heartbreaking sound of a car door and starts off with past tense lyrics of promises between a couple.
“I got my driver’s license last week, just like we always talked about / ‘Cause you were so excited for me to finally drive up to your house,” Rodrigo sings.
Some listeners speculate the song to be a love ode to her past boyfriend, Joshua Bassett. In the second verse, she explains all of the insecurities she had throughout the relationship.
“And you’re probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me, she’s everything I’m insecure about,” she sings.
The “blonde girl” is rumored to be Sabrina Carpenter, after pictures and TikToks were released showcasing her and Bassett’s newfound friendship. However, their relationship is not known to be anything more than friends.
Rodrigo’s bridge forces all of her raw emotions into the song, reminding herself and giving the audience a piece of what she went through after the break-up.
“I still see your face in the white cars, front yards. Can’t drive past the places we used to go, ‘cause I still f—— love you, babe / Sidewalks we crossed, I still hear your voice in the traffic, we’re laughing over all the noise. God, I’m so blue, know we’re through,” she sings.
As young adults, many times we find ourselves believing our first partner will be our forever person only to realize later that we were meant to be with someone different than we originally planned. Rodrigo explains this in one verse.
“You said forever, now I drive alone past your street.”
On Jan. 17, Bassett released “Lie Lie Lie” in what is speculated by some listeners to be a response to Rodrigo’s song.
Overall, if you find yourself in a break-up situation with the one you thought would be forever, do not be afraid to take a page out of Rodrigo’s book and drive past their house 17 times.
