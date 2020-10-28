Read the original article on BG Authors here.
President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden are obviously the two presidential nominees. And despite their names, commercials and quotes and more filling much of the media, it’s not wrong to think, “Wow I really don’t know much about either candidate.” The following books, first about President Trump, and second about former Vice President Biden, give firsthand accounts of people who know much about them.
‘Too Much and Never Enough’ by Mary Trump
Mary Trump’s insider look into President Trump’s life connects the parts of his early life and upbringing, particularly his toxic family that helped create the man we all know today, someone she calls “the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” Mary Trump, who has a background as a clinical psychologist, uses this background along with the intimate family connection she has to recount President Trump’s past, and piece together the truth of the Trump family and President Trump.
‘BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win’ by David Horowitz
In this essay novel, Horowitz argues that the left is so blinded with hatred for Trump and his policies, they are unable to see the good President Trump has done. He chronicles all of the attacks leftist politicians have made on Trump trying to sabotage his president. Horowitz’s book is packed full with information and explanations regarding the Trump Administration and is a book to jump into if you want to see how Republicans view Trump and his policies.
‘The Trump Century: How Our President Changed the Course of History Forever’ by Lou Dobbs
Lou Dobbs dives into Trump’s thinking of the economy, foreign policy and border security and compares it to previous eras of thought. An avid supporter of Trump and his policies as compared to prior policies, Dobbs argues that Trump has set a new and better standard for all presidents for the next century, and people will be grateful for Trump when they realize all he has done.
‘Promise Me, Dad’ by Joe Biden
Joe Biden’s personal memoir chronicles the year when he lost his son, Beau, while he was serving as Vice President. Having to balance family, friendship, a career and his own care, this memoir tackles all aspects of the former vice president’s life. The Amazon overview of this book said, “This is a book written not just by the vice president, but by a father, grandfather, friend, and husband. Promise Me, Dad is a story of how family and friendships sustain us and how hope, purpose, and action can guide us through the pain of personal loss into the light of a new future.”
‘Matters of Principle’ by Mark Gitenstein
Gitenstein’s novel follows Joe Biden in his earlier years when he served as the Committee Chair for the Senate Judiciary Committee. His book offers insight into Biden’s key role in the rejection of Robert Bork’s nomination to the Supreme Court. This book gives insight into the character of Biden in his early years to understand him as he is now.
‘Biden: The Obama Years and the Battle for the Soul of America’ by David Lienemann
Written by David Lienemann, the official White House photographer, this book shows a visual history of Biden and his work as vice president, while sharing intimate stories that Lienemann witnessed. It sheds a light on who Biden is as a leader, father, husband and friend, highlighting specifically his decency and kindness, approachability and desire to connect to all people.
