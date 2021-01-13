In making a film that deals most clearly, with the things in life that inspire us or drive our passions, Pete Docter seemingly confirms that he was born to be one of Pixar’s most visionary and unique storytellers.
“Soul,” which is now streaming on Disney+, may not necessarily feel like the masterstroke of his career, but its simple charms, the kind of charms that line the innards of Pixar’s very best features, make it one of the brightest glimmers of cinematic hope to emerge in a year as demanding and challenging as 2020 was.
Following music teacher and aspiring jazz pianist Joe Gardner— voiced to perfection by Jamie Foxx— as an untimely accident separates him from his body and forces him to consider what his true purpose in life is. “Soul” is held together in spades by its breathtaking animation.
The film breathes life into both the streets of New York City and the “Great Before,” where Joe’s soul attempts to convince a snarky, cynical soul known as 22— played by career funnywoman Tina Fey— of all the joys that life on Earth has to offer.
When compared to Pixar’s earliest short films, and even early features like “Toy Story” and “A Bug’s Life,” “Soul” is a stunning reminder of how far the studio’s animation department has come in just a matter of a few decades, featuring some of their most fully realized, and at times life-like, world-building animation while balancing it out with consistently unique character designs that ensure the animation’s verisimilitude isn’t too distracting.
Though originally meant for release over the summer, the film’s Christmas release almost feels more warranted, as it possesses a simple, but life-affirming message that feels tailor-made to close 2020 on a positive, thematically melodic note.
Pixar has not shied away from unlocking the imaginative potential that comes with seeing things from a different perspective, but “Soul” reminds the viewer of all the magic there is to discover in our everyday lives. As co-writers and directors, Pete Docter and Kemp Powers go the extra mile by imbuing Joe’s journey of self-discovery with organic and engaging dialogue that makes him and those he interacts with feel like the kind of people any one of us could meet at any point in our lives.
These realistic interactions, in turn, make the film’s representation feel all the more rewarding. Owing to animation’s long history of racism and insensitive stereotypes associated with characters of African and African American descent, particularly on the part of their parent company Disney, Pixar’s recent trend towards telling diverse stories of varying but proud cultures in both their feature and short films is fully reinforced here.
Despite his monumental status as Pixar’s first African American protagonist, Joe is still, well, an average joe. In fact, there is not a single discussion of race in the film, proving that the characters can transcend the color of their skin to become identifiable in the eyes of anyone. They are still real people with an acute awareness of where they are in life and what direction they want their lives to go.
The sophistication of both the animation and the characters has, in itself, been a trend that has allowed Pixar to hit their stride in the last few years as they continue to tread new ground with ambitious, risky stories that are too mature in tone or difficult in execution to attract other branches of the Walt Disney Company. The studio may be up for the job, but that level of maturity only reaches so far, and “Soul,” unfortunately, is a film that may ultimately prove too mature for younger viewers, to whom Pixar has gained a reputation for catering to while also telling layered and emotional stories with unique, identifiable concepts.
The best Pixar films can be enjoyed by entire families, but this film, more often than not, possesses thematic elements regarding pre-existence and the afterlife that are likely to only resonate with seasoned viewers who have had major life experiences while growing up with the studio’s films at their disposal. Despite Pixar’s everlasting quest to explain these ideas in a way that children can appreciate, “Soul” is just a bit too big for its britches, as it merely skims the surface of what these ideas mean and what they represent in the eyes of those who will eventually be forced to confront them.
It doesn’t help that the film’s idea of a Great Before and Great Beyond is presented in a way that comes across as far too reminiscent of “Inside Out,” Docter’s previous directorial effort. Rehashing the same idea of presenting its abstract concepts in the form of observable characters who undergo dynamic changes, there is little about Soul that feels original, at least during these sequences.
The moments in which we see Joe in his physical form, aspiring to both greatness and happiness in the city that never sleeps, are far more engaging and do a better job in wringing out the film’s timeless themes. These moments do not comprise the entirety of the film, however, as Joe’s discovery of his true purpose is split between two worlds, one we already know and feel more welcome in, and the other in an environment that despite the relatability of characters like 22, doesn’t feel as welcoming as it should because it is uninspired.
While the weaker moments are far from Pixar’s worst— look no further than “Cars 2” if that’s what you want— they at times rob the stronger moments of their potential power and emotional resonance. This is not to say that these stronger elements don’t leave a lasting impression, because they certainly do.
Just as in life, “Soul” ultimately proves that the time we have right now is of far greater value than anything before or beyond. It can be quite profound when attempting to answer the question of what we’re meant to do with our limited time and deliberating on the importance of appreciating the smaller moments in life.
For some, this intellectual treatise may have the potential to save a life or two. For others, similarly-themed films like “Inside Out” or “Coco” will serve as more viable options.
Unlike these two films, it is hard to know whether “Soul” is the kind of Pixar film that will stand the test of time or if it will one day be forced to confront its own Great Beyond as better features enter the conversation. However, seeing as how everyone comes of age at some point, one should remain hopeful.
