Crazy and kooky doesn’t have to mean spooky.
Halloween brings out the creative side for those who celebrate it. The fear of something new is almost completely erased as people begin to experiment and put on their own “mask” for a night of fright. But it doesn’t have to be just one day a year or special occasions. Makeup and body paint are two easy ways to change or accentuate what your momma gave you.
People have their reasons for wanting a change in their life, in my case, I wanted to discover who I really was by seeing different people that I could be. Every morning to every other morning, I wake up and wash my face to start with a clean slate. I go to my closet and pick out something for the day. This will help give me a basic color guide for the day's look. I take out everything to make my face, even if I don’t think I will use it all. I like to see all my options; it makes choosing the day’s look so much easier.
I start with a basic face, like a layer of foundation and some light contour. I like to accent my favorite parts of my face, and I have found that makeup can help me to feel more confident in the way I look. I thin my nose and highlight my eyes first. And if I decide to go any further than that, it usually means I plan on meeting someone that day. I don’t always do my makeup for others, but I love to play around with me, myself and I in my dorm.
When I was younger, I viewed women that wore makeup as the ideal image. I wanted my natural face to be as pretty as theirs even though they had covered all of their natural imperfections. It took me a long time before I realized that nobody is actually perfect and that makeup should be used to accent your best features, not hide what you view as the worst. There are over 7 billion people in the world and someone is bound to love you for you.
Now I use makeup to further my confidence in myself and show off some of my artistic abilities. Creating these eye-catching looks has helped me like myself a lot better and I appreciate my natural beauty so much more than when I chose to just create a newer face. The extravagance of it all is what keeps my own personal image from being viewed negatively by myself. I encourage everyone to experiment with their identity whether it be with a bold splash of color, a cool FX-style makeup or even something as simple as a pair of colored contacts.
