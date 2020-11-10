The holiday season is stressful enough, never mind during a pandemic. Creating a menu, grocery shopping, cooking, hosting — it’s all a bit too much to handle this year. Forget all of that and head straight to your computer. Whether you are celebrating the holidays from afar or with close family and friends, these five companies have full Thanksgiving meals ready for you.
HelloFresh
This is for the person who still wants the experience of cooking but without the stress of shopping. The “Turkey & Sides Box” feeds eight to ten people and is priced at $16 per person. This box includes all of the classic Thanksgiving essentials like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and even a dessert. The smaller “Beef Tenderloin & Sides Box” feeds four to six people at $22.50 a person. The beef tenderloin is included in this box along with the same sides and dessert as the “Turkey & Sides Box.” Deadlines for orders are Nov. 19. (As a side note, the turkey needs to thaw for two days before being cooked).
Bob Evans
Bob Evans has long offered Thanksgiving meals. Customers can choose between a ham dinner or a turkey dinner. Both include stuffing, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, green beans, ham and cranberry sauce. However, if you choose the option that serves eight people, you get a pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread. The turkey meals are going for $59.99 to serve four and $89.99 to serve eight. The ham costs $54.99 to feed four and $84.99 to feed eight. These meals are available for pickup or delivery.
Cracker Barrel
If you are looking for a homestyle Thanksgiving meal without the effort, check out Cracker Barrel’s Heat N’ Serve meals. If you order one of their feasts, they even throw in a free $10 gift card. Their smaller option feeds four to six people and costs $69.99. This one comes with only one turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, rolls and cranberry sauce, along with your choice of two sides. The larger option feeds 8-10 people and costs $139.99. There’s a lot to this one with two turkey breasts, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, three sides, rolls and pumpkin and pecan pies. Check out their website for even more options and add-ons.
Boston Market
Don’t want the same old Thanksgiving meal? Boston Market has an array of heat-and-serve meals ranging from prime rib to the traditional turkey meal. At Boston Market, customers can even customize their meal with “à la carte” options. Their classic meal to feed 12 costs $119.99. It will come with a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and rolls. To make a custom meal, just purchase the turkey or ham for $69.99 and the signature sides for $59.99. Even purchase a dessert duo for $59.99. Boston Market includes the customer in creating their perfect Thanksgiving menu without all the normal hassle.
Whole Foods
Whether you are vegan, paleo or you just want some ribs for dinner, Whole Foods has you covered. It’s best to buy these meals while they’re in stock because as of Tuesday, Nov. 10, they’re sold out of two options. Don’t worry, there are still several others left. They offer up a classic turkey dinner for four people at only $79.99. This meal has a turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry orange sauce.
Make this season easier on yourself or give a meal to someone else with these ready-to-go Thanksgiving meals.
