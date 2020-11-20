As Fall comes to a close, now is the time to spend some time outdoors before the season of hot chocolate and flannel pajamas is upon us. Whether you want to have a picnic, go for a run or simply walk around, here are five parks in Northwest Ohio that are worth spending some time at this weekend.
Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve
Wintergarden provides a captivating spot in Bowling Green to escape the noise of the city. The preserve has several trails for walking and biking. The trails have benches along the way for visitors to stop and take in the views. Wintergarden is the perfect place for a casual morning stroll.
Side Cut Metropark
Located along the Maumee River, Side Cut Metropark is worth the drive. It’s one of the best spots for running because there are several different trails with their own unique views to offer. Side Cut is ideal for walking your dog on a Sunday afternoon or simply going to admire other people’s dogs. The highlight of this park, however, is the river access for fishing, skipping rocks and watching the sun reflect off the water.
Oak Openings Preserve
Oak Openings is the largest of the Toledo Metroparks. Its size makes it a perfect place for an afternoon walk or a serious hike. The metropark features a wide variety of trails covering several miles, including bike trails, hiking trails and a horse trail. The paths feature ponds, bridges and benches.
Simpson Garden Park
Another gem located in Bowling Green is Simpson Garden Park. This spot is 11 acres of garden areas filled with plants that are ideal for the local climate and soil conditions. The Garden is a great place for people of all ages to learn about plants and the roles they play in the world around us.
Bowling Green City Park
The City Park offers a wide variety of entertainment for people of all ages. The park has playgrounds, picnic tables, swing sets, basketball courts and a softball field. City Park is also home to the Bowling Green Skatepark and an inline skating rink.
