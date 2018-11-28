"With Every Moment" by The Shakes is an indie punk rock sounding band that sounds similar to the Black Keys or Arctic Monkeys. Their single, "With Every Moment" is a radio-friendly record with a simple message about wanting to be with someone in every moment of their life. The lead singer has a really captivating voice that draws you into the record immediately, and the mellow production makes the song relaxing and pleasant to listen to. The song is a fun but chill hit made for any time of the year. Their other single, "Scrumptious" is another simple song about the tough times in a person's life and how they can overcome the obstacles. Overall, this album is very mellow and fun to listen to. I would recommend to anyone even if they don't listen to this type of music.
