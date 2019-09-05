On August 23, sibling duo, The Haunt released their new single titled, “Why are you so cold?”. This is the first music release for the duo since they released “The Haunt” EP in May of last year.

The duo consists of siblings Anastasia and Maxamillion. The live line-up consists of Anastasia on vocals, Maxamillion on vocals and guitar, Nat Smallish on bass and Nick Lewert on drums.

This track overall is very well done. Everything from the vocals, guitars, drums, everything works together to create this powerful track.

The track has a slow build into the opening that draws you in from the start. Once Anastasia comes in on vocals, the song gets going. Anastasia has a killer voice and it shows on this track. She shows off her skills throughout the song. Her vocal dynamics really help bring the song to life. In particular during the bridge. She starts off quieter then builds right into the last chorus and the song just rocks out till the end. Anastasia has amazing vocals on every track, but I feel they especially shine on this track.

Of course, I cannot forget to talk about the killer instrumentation on this track. I really appreciate the variety and dynamics that especially the drums bring to this track. I also enjoy the guitar solo that takes place right before the bridge. It provides a nice transition into the bridge of the track. They complement the vocals well and one never overpowers the other. It is clear that thought went into how each instrument, from guitar to bass to drums would fit into each part of the track. Which is something to appreciate, it makes the song even more enjoyable to listen to.

The song ends by everything just cutting off, no formal wrap up or fade away. It just ends. It fits the song perfectly.

This track has many layers and elements, that every time I listen, I find a new part that I enjoy and only amplifies my love for this track even more.

This track is everything I expect from The Haunt. It is powerful, dynamic, has a slight dark and haunting feel to it. It is the perfect track from them. If you have not checked out The Haunt yet, definitely give them a listen.

You can listen to the track on Spotify and check out the music video on YouTube.