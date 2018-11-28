On November 23 brother and sister duo from Finland, Pole Siblings, released their newest single titled “Weekend Visit”.
Overall this song has a more chill and relaxed vibe feel. It is a song I can see myself putting on while I am working in my room. The instrumentation is simple with mainly just guitar and slight drums. The instrumentation is not overwhelming and fits the overall mood of the song perfectly.
The vocals on this track are calming and complement the instrumentals on the song perfectly. The main vocalist on this track is Johan and his vocals sound beautiful on this track. However, there are moments, especially in the chorus where Johan and Sofia come together vocally, which compliments the song perfectly.
The end of the song is pretty much just instrumentals with some backing vocals. There is a moment at the end of the song that has the background that sounds almost like there is a thunderstorm going on in the background. That moment in the song at some contrast compared to the rest of the song.
The running guitar and drum line on this track makes this four and half minute song not drag. It keeps the song moving until the very end of the song.
The lyrics on this track are quite simple for the most part. The chorus of the song follows the format of starting many of the lines with either “You want me” or “I need you” then filling in the blank with a different ending throughout the chorus.
The dynamics of the song are simple as well, the verses stay at one level then the dynamics drop slightly in the chorus.
Overall the ending of this track is where there is the most happening. The vocals, the instrumentals and the added thunderstorm affect all come together to end the song until it fades at the end.
Overall this track is simple and easy to listen to overall. It does not require much attention to listen to and is a great song to have playing in the background. If you are looking for a new chill and relaxing song to listen to, this is the track for you to check out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.