Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CLEVELAND HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER DRIVE YOUR CAR THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND UPDATES. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CLEVELAND HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE * FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 10 AM THE STAGE WAS 8.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 9.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE JUST ABOVE THE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING TO NEAR 9.1 FEET. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE TONIGHT. * AT 9.0 FEET...THE RIVER INUNDATES LOWER PORTIONS OF TRAIL MARKER PARK AND IS OUT OF BANKS IN PEMBERVILLE. &&