The newest single by Pittsburgh singer-songwriter Stephen Rubinosky is title “u don’t want me back” and features Maggie Schneider is out now for you all to check out.
Both Rubinosky and Schneider sound great on this track. During their individual parts each voice individual shines through and bring the lyrics to life. Then when both voices come together towards during the chorus, they blend and go together perfectly, adding another layer to the song.
The lyrics on this track also very well written and clearly get the message of the song across. This track tells the story of the end of a relationship and not wanting to go back to the other person. The emotion is clearly written into the lyrics and can be heard in Rubinosky and Schneider’s delivery of the lyrics. The anger and regret are clear throughout the track.
The production and instrumentals on the song are also well done. The acoustic guitar in the first verse behind Rubinosky’s voice is a nice compliment to the lyrics. I also enjoy how there is gradual build during the first chorus then back down slightly for Schneider’s verse. Then it goes into full production for the chorus when the two voices come together. It adds to the emotion of the song and brings the song alive for the rest of the track. It doesn’t overpower either of their voices, allowing for every element of the track to tell the story. The dynamics of each of their voices with the dynamics of the music combine wonderfully to complete the track.
Overall, I enjoyed the new track “u don’t want me back” by Stephen Rubinosky featuring Maggie Schneider. Every element of this track comes together wonderfully to create a song with a catchy chorus to get stuck in your head. You can check on the new song on Spotify.
