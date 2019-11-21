Stephen Rubinosky is a singer/songwriter from Pittsburgh, PA with a world of possibilities in front of him. Growing up, Stephen spent his time playing shows with others which encouraged him to take a shot at a solo career. He hopes his music will affect others the way music has affected him. Last year, Stephen followed Ed Sheeran on tour and performed outside of each stadium to fans. Next month, Rubinosky will be appearing on Jerry Springer’s new show Judge Jerry promoting his tour recap video from last year. His music is influenced by Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Alec Benjamin, which are also some of his favorite artists. Some of Stephen Rubinosky’s recent singles include “When the Sunrise Comes,” “With Me” and “Night Light.”

Stephen’s new single “The Flame” will be available wherever you stream music on Friday, Nov. 20. You can follow Stephen on Instagram (@stephenrubinosky), Twitter (@SRubinosky), Facebook (@StephenRubinosky) and YouTube (@stephenrubinosky). If you’re looking for some new love songs, look no further than Stephen Rubinosky!

 

 

