Ever since Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single “drivers license” last Friday, people have been talking non-stop about the song. If you’re unfamiliar, Olivia Rodrigo stars in the Disney+ hit show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Through the series she has writing credit on hit songs such as “All I Want” and “Just for a Moment”. However, “drivers license” is the first song she’s released as her own and it’s already breaking records.
On January 11 “drivers license” globally received over 15 million streams, breaking Spotify’s record of most streams in a day from a non-holiday song. Then, the song broke that record again the next day with 17 million streams. Several big name artists have shown support for Rodrigo’s single, including Taylor Swift and Niall Horan. As of today, January 15, the song sits at no.1 on the iTunes charts.
“drivers license” is being called a pop power ballad with heart-breaking lyrics. With inspirations from Taylor Swift and Lorde, the song pairs a piano sound with soft vocals. The story told brings a nostalgic feel to its listeners. It follows Rodrigo getting her drivers license, an event that she would be excited about, except it brings back memories of someone she wished to share that moment with.
Rodrigo wrote “drivers license” alongside producer Daniel Nigro. The release of her debut single was much anticipated after she signed with Geffen Records back in 2020. This is the leading single from her upcoming EP that is set to release later this year. With such a record-breaking start, we’re excited to see what the rest of Olivia Rodrigo’s career will bring.
