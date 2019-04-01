On March 22 Wallows released their debut album title “Nothing Happens”. The band is made up Braedon Lemasters and Dylan Minnette on vocals and guitars and Cole Preston on drums.
The album opens with the energetic track “Only Friend”. This one of my personal favorite songs on the album. There is a consistent guitar line throughout the entire track that just makes you want to dance. Even though the song is not super upbeat and makes you automatically want to dance, the guitar has a groove that will make you want to dance. I can also see this being a song you play with your car windows down as you are on a road trip. It is a great opening track for sure and the end of the song transitions right into the next track which is “Treacherous Doctor”.
“Treacherous Doctor” is another one of my favorites on the album. It has a similar feel to the previous track. My favorite moment of this track is right before the last chorus there is awesome drum solo that just keeps building. Then it transitions right back into the same instrumental and vocal as the rest of the song. It is definitely a moment you do not see coming, but one you will love.
The third track “Sidelines” has a more relaxed vibe to it. The instrumental effects on the tracks is my favorite element of this track. The chorus is simple and will have you singing along for sure.
The fourth track “Are You Bored Yet’ has a feature from Clairo. Her vocals compliment Dylan’s vocals very well. This song is really simple and another song I can see playing on a road trip with the windows down (honestly, I can see this whole album being a great road trip album). This song discusses the end of a relationship where both people know that the relationship has run its course but neither one of them wants to be the one to say it is over. You have shared great moments, but it is time for the relationship to end. That is a topic that I feel many people can understand and will be able to relate to the track.
The next track “Scrawny” is my favorite track on the album. The drum and guitar build into the chorus is awesome and the chorus is one that you cannot help but sing along to. The bridge also drops quitter in the dynamics with a cute little piano part that just adds a cool element to the song. The lyrics in the song talk about him describing all his quirks to a girl he is interested in but that is why she should give him a chance. He is different from all the guys and that is what makes him stand out and right for her.
“Ice Cold Pool” has a bit of a different sound than the previous tracks on the album. The song has some horns on it that allow it to stand out from other tracks on the album. The drums in the background help drive the song and I love it. I also enjoy the vocals on this track they complement the unique instrumentation very well. The ending is just instrumental, and it perfectly wraps up the song.
Track number seven is “Words Apart”. This song has a more somber feel and you tell by the vocals that this song is going to me more somber. The lyrics in this song talk about being away from someone you cared about and wondering if they still think about you. For the majority of the song it is the vocals bringing the song to life but about three-quarters of the way through the guitars and drums have a moment to shine for the rest of the song. The instrumentals slowly build, especially the drums and you can feel the emotion. The song just cuts off and jumps into the next track.
Next up is “What You Like”. I enjoy this track, but it is not one of my favorites on the album. It has the similar groove that the rest of the tracks have and has more of an upbeat feel that will lift you up after the sad emotions you are left with from the previous track.
The ninth track is “Remember When”. This track has nice fast tempo that will have you up and dancing. The guitar line is just going the entire time. The vocals sound great and add to the fast and moving feeling that the track emotes. If you need to get your body moving for the day, this is the track for that.
The second to last track on the album is “I’m Full’. This another song that I enjoy on the album, but it is not one of my favorite tracks. However, I do think it will be a song that will grow on me with more lessons. One thing I do enjoy from this track is the instrumental change up for a few seconds in the middle of the song. It definitely adds more layers to the track. The song was definitely put together well and fits the sound of the rest of the album, it is just not a song I find myself going back to often.
The final track on the album is the six and half minute long “Do Not Wait”. This song as an eerie feel, however it is not a creepy feel. From the start you can tell that this track is going to be full of emotion. The instrumentals, the background effects and vocals all work together to create a really cool feel and sound that adds to the repetitive lyrics. The first half of the song is the same few lines being repeated over and over again but the instrumentals and effects keeping building, so you are not bored, but instead intrigued. Then it shifts into the second part that has this cool drum and guitar heavy section with some background talking that you kind of have to listen closely to understand what is being said but it all works together to create a fantastic closing track.
Overall, I was very pleased with Wallows debut album. It was definitely one of my favorite albums that has been released so far this year. The sound throughout the whole album was cohesive and was easy to listen to from start to finish. I think everyone will find a song on it that they will enjoy. I highly recommend that you give “Nothing Happens” by Wallows a listen.
