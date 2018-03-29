On March 9, 2018, Lil Yachty released his sequel mixtape, Lil Boat 2. As it has been highly anticipated, it has almost two years since Lil Yachty’s first ever debut of Lil Boat.
Lil Yachty had originally planned for Lil Boat 2 to drop this past December 2017. After not releasing the mixtape in 2017, he announced at the beginning of this year that the mixtape was finally completed.
On a live Instagram video, Yachty had commented “Lil boat 2 is done kid” in the comment section. Shortly after, on March 9, 2018, Lil Boat 2 was finally released.
Previously before Lil Boat 2 was circulating and fans were aware of the mixtape, Yachty was working on a joint project with another artist, Takeoff. In May 2017, Yachty and Takeoff released the album, Teenage Emotions.
The album, Teenage Emotions, was known to not do as well as projected in sales and was under the expectation. Although this was unfortunate, Yachty continued to produce his music and is happy for the fans who understand him and his style.
Lil Boat 2 is filled with several popular artists such as Quavo, Offset, Lil Pump, Ugly God, and more. Lil Yachty’s Lil Boat 2 has also earned his highest-charting effort on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Lil Boat 2 opened at number 2 in the week ending with March 15, according to Nielsen Music.
Yachty’s album is available everywhere today. With high number in volume and popularity, it will be worth the listen.
