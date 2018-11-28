"I'm 21" by Josh Christina is a rock and blues mixed album that reflects on becoming a young twenty-something, as stated in the title. The first track, "21" is a simple song about finally turning twenty-one and the possibilities that come with the milestone age. The next song that stood out was, "Kiss Me When Your Sober" a song about trying to get back to a past relationship that had a rocky start. Finally, the song "We Are Done" a song about taking the steps to end a relationship and the heartache that comes with that process.
Overall, the album is an extremely cohesive project that is very pleasant to listen to. The most ironic aspect of the project though is that Josh Christina's voice sounds much older than something you would expect to come from a 21-year-old, but he is still able to capture the feelings of being a young adult, while still being heavily influenced by the older blues and round sound.
