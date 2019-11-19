Spencer Walsh is a third-year student here at BGSU, coming from Mason, OH. Walsh chose Bowling Green because it feels like home, and he can learn a lot here. He is currently double majoring in media production and economics and minoring in general business. Walsh hosts the radio show Idiots Live, a fun, upbeat comedy “chaos” show that airs from 10 p.m.-midnight on Wednesdays. He says there is typically no preparation for the show — he just “sees where it goes.” Walsh says his favorite things about having a radio show are radio freedom, being able to have such a variety of show and the awesome people in charge. Walsh also enjoys the chill vibe of the station, the friendly people, and his super supportive audio class teacher, Phil Beskid. Walsh is currently involved in WBGU-FM and the National Residence Hall Honorary (for Res. Life). After graduation, he plans to get a job in the area, eventually moving to a different location. Walsh enjoys jobs where he “makes things making people feel better.” A fun fact about this DJ is that he was once on the Price is Right!
