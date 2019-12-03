Michael Werling is a third-year student here at BGSU, coming from Perrysburg, OH. Werling chose Bowling Green because it has one of the best media programs in the state. He is currently majoring in media production. Michael hosts the radio show BG Country, which is about enjoying country music; on the show, he plays country music and news stories. The show airs every Thursday from 3-5p.m. Werling says his favorite thing about having a radio show is having the freedom to control the show and put out what he wants people to hear. Michael is currently involved in the Kappa Sigma fraternity, as well as Club Dodgeball. After graduation, Michael wants to edit for films/TV productions (preferably sports broadcasting). A fun fact about this DJ is that he is 6’5 and 310 lbs.!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.