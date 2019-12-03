Michael Werling is a third-year student here at BGSU, coming from Perrysburg, OH. Werling chose Bowling Green because it has one of the best media programs in the state. He is currently majoring in media production. Michael hosts the radio show BG Country, which is about enjoying country music; on the show, he plays country music and news stories. The show airs every Thursday from 3-5p.m. Werling says his favorite thing about having a radio show is having the freedom to control the show and put out what he wants people to hear. Michael is currently involved in the Kappa Sigma fraternity, as well as Club Dodgeball. After graduation, Michael wants to edit for films/TV productions (preferably sports broadcasting). A fun fact about this DJ is that he is 6’5 and 310 lbs.!

 

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments