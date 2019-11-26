Bee Gee News, November 24, 1934

From the Nov. 24, 1934 Bee Gee News

Repairing Athletic Field

It is not planned to plant core on the athletic field this year. The field as everyone knows has had its turf worn off badly. The soil is too sandy to be suitable. It is now planned to remove eight or ten inches of the top soil and grade up the field with the proper mixture of soil that will grow and hold a turf. Since practice work will spoil the new turf, it is hoped that in the near future we have a practice field and keep the turf in better condition for the games.

Class Elections

This year, in our opinion, the election of class officials reached a new low. Nearly all of the elections were followed by charges of fraud, collusion, ineligibility, or just plain cheating.

Not only were there the usual petty inter-fraternity and sorority squabbles, but the independents, still the majority on this campus, raised their voices in the “wilderness.” They claimed that they were discriminated against.

Advertisement from the Nov. 24, 1934 Bee Gee News

The Best Coffee

You Ever Drank—Brewed as only

SILEX makes it—No metallic

Tastem brewed entirely in GLASS.

Try a copu today as it is the BEST

COFFEE IN TOWN - - -only 5 cents.

PARROT

