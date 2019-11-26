From the Nov. 24, 1934 Bee Gee News
Repairing Athletic Field
It is not planned to plant core on the athletic field this year. The field as everyone knows has had its turf worn off badly. The soil is too sandy to be suitable. It is now planned to remove eight or ten inches of the top soil and grade up the field with the proper mixture of soil that will grow and hold a turf. Since practice work will spoil the new turf, it is hoped that in the near future we have a practice field and keep the turf in better condition for the games.
Class Elections
This year, in our opinion, the election of class officials reached a new low. Nearly all of the elections were followed by charges of fraud, collusion, ineligibility, or just plain cheating.
Not only were there the usual petty inter-fraternity and sorority squabbles, but the independents, still the majority on this campus, raised their voices in the “wilderness.” They claimed that they were discriminated against.
Advertisement from the Nov. 24, 1934 Bee Gee News
The Best Coffee
You Ever Drank—Brewed as only
SILEX makes it—No metallic
Tastem brewed entirely in GLASS.
Try a copu today as it is the BEST
COFFEE IN TOWN - - -only 5 cents.
PARROT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.