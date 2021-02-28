Zoë Hudson is a junior soccer player at BGSU and throughout her life she has been taught to be humble, but also to not be soft-spoken.
That might seem confusing and contradictory to some, but to Hudson, it makes perfect sense.
“I was always taught to be very humble, to have humility in everything that I do, and I guess it can kind of be a contradiction, but also to never be soft-spoken, to always have my voice be heard. Basically a little thing that my parents always taught me was that when I walk into a room, I always say hello, I always introduce myself, just to always put myself out there and never be afraid of who I am or where I come from. That is definitely something that I have carried with me through my whole life,” Hudson said.
Hudson was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but moved to Michigan when she was little. She first settled in Detroit but also moved to areas like Beverly Hills and Rochester Hills, which resulted in her attending multiple schools around the state.
Eventually, she landed at Marian High School, an all-girls private school. It wasn’t the most diverse school, but her and her group of friends found a way to make it work.
“My group of friends were different from other groups of peoples friends, so we always just tried to make ourselves heard in any way we could in high school by joining clubs, taking opportunities to do interviews like this. That carries on to college as well,” she said.
It did carry onto college, and what she experienced in high school prepared her for the surge in Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.
“Over quarantine, the Black Lives Matter protests were very prominent, so a way that I tried to get my team involved, I reached out to them in quarantine. I reached out to our team manager, team coordinator to put some stuff up on social media, to show our unity and support for the Black community,” Hudson said.
This gesture by Hudson wasn’t just to make an impression on those that followed the account on social media, she wanted it to be an example for her team as well.
“We normally post soccer stuff, but at a time where something was going on that was bigger than soccer I think it was important that we show our support for that and support for the people on the team, people like me. I wanted to show my teammates that I hope that when I’m not around I hope they will treat people with the same kindness, treat people that look like me with the same kindness,” Hudson said.
Being able to have a voice like that was one of the most appealing things about coming to college for Hudson.
“Coming to college was definitely a refreshing experience, coming to a place that was more diverse and then being on the soccer team here with another diverse group of people. It was refreshing to see and meet different people from different backgrounds and taking advantage of different opportunities I’ve gotten in college, using my voice as a member of the women’s soccer team,” Hudson said.
Her voice isn’t the only thing that she has used in her time at BG, as the soccer pitch requires an athletic ability that Hudson has been matching since her youth.
Hudson was pushed to soccer by a teacher early on in school, who told her that she “needed to learn how to learn how to work with others.”
To solve that problem, her parents decided that soccer was the best option.
Soccer wasn't her parents’ first option for sports that they wanted her to play, but it was the one that she fell in love with.
“My mom tried to put me in tennis lessons. My parents were focused on not letting me make my own decisions because obviously I was young, but if I said I didn’t want to play tennis and I wanted to play soccer, they weren’t going to make me do something because that’s what they wanted me to do,” Hudson said.
Then, she fell in love watching people like biracial USA Soccer player Sydney Leroux.
Hudson, born to a Black father and a Filipino mother, saw more than just a soccer player in Leroux — she saw herself.
“After I realized that I wanted to pursue this and play at a higher level of course I started looking at people who played at the absolute highest level of soccer. So Sydney Leroux is a biracial woman and as a child, when I would see that on TV, I saw myself and that’s how she became a role model for me because she was doing something that I wanted to do.”
So she followed that love at an early age, and eventually found her way to a travel team called the Michigan Hawks, where she was able to be seen by college scouts. When she visited Bowling Green and talked to the coaching staff, she knew they were the right choice.
“When I came and visited it just felt right. I wanted to be a good distance from home, where I could go home if I needed to but I also didn’t want to be down the street because I wanted the college experience, and Bowling Green is about an hour and a half away from home,” Hudson said.
The coaching staff her first year was one that included Matt Fannon, now the Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Iowa State, who would eventually lead Bowling Green to back-to-back MAC championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.
It was something that Hudson found it difficult to get used to, as she got limited playing time, but she eventually found her role on the team.
“At first, freshman year, it is a strange feeling when your team is very successful and you don’t want to be selfish and think about yourself because you want to have success and you want to contribute to that success. As the years have gone on I definitely think that I am contributing to my team and I definitely want to help contribute to my team to win,” she said.
Going into her junior season, Hudson looks to continue to contribute and help her team to be the first team in MAC history to win back-to-back-to-back MAC titles.
But after college is over, Hudson has her sights on playing soccer for as long as possible. Coming from an athletic family, with her father, Edward Hudson, playing basketball at Wheeling Jesuit University, and her grandfather playing football at Western Michigan University.
“My dad was a collegiate athlete. He always tells me ‘play for as long as you can’ because obviously as humans we age, we get older and you can only do so much for so long. So continuing to play soccer for as long as possible is at the top of my list,” she said.
But that isn’t the only thing on the list for Hudson.
After her playing career she wants to make an impact on women in sports.
“I think ideally, looking to maybe being a FIFA agent. To help women play at the highest level. I think to have a face of a woman helping other women, I think that would be something that I would be really proud to do,” she said.
So as Hudson continues to play soccer for Bowling Green, one can be sure that soccer isn’t her only priority. Using her humble, but not soft-spoken, voice to continue to make those around her better will be at the top of the list too.
