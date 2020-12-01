The Bowling Green State University Falcons iced the Robert Morris Colonials (3-2-0) Tuesday night, by a score 6-3. The win extended their early season record to 3-0.
The Falcons peppered the net totalling 40 shots to only 18 for the Colonials and it eventually was too much for Robert Morris to handle. The Falcons also took advantage of the power play netting three on the man-advantage. Robert Morris had seven power plays but was unable to convert any.
The Colonels jumped on top quickly with an unassisted goal scored three minutes into the first period by Randy Hernandez. Just 13 seconds later they scored a second to extend the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Justin Addamo.
But after those two goals it was all Falcons.
With four minutes left in the first, senior forward Cameron Wright brought the Falcons to within one with a power play goal. The helpers on Wright’s third goal of the season went to junior defender Will Cullen and Junior defender Tim Theorcharidis.
The score was evened up with just sixteen seconds left in the first period as the Falcons got another goal on the man advantage. Cullen got his second of the year as this time it was Wright dishing him the puck as well as junior forward Taylor Schneider.
The Falcons took the lead just over six minutes into the second period as they got their first even strength goal of the game behind senior forward Brandon Kruse. Wright got his third point and second assist of the game on the goal as well as one to senior defenseman Carson Musser. The goal was Kruse’s second of the year.
Less than two minutes later the Facons struck quickly on their own as captain and senior forward Connor Ford scored what would eventually be the game winning goal. Ford’s second goal of the year was assisted by newly eligible senior forward Gavin Gould and Musser.
Robert Morris scored their third and final goal when Roman Kraemer brough the game to 4-3 with six minutes left in the second period.
The third period saw the Falcons put the game away. Theocharidis scored his first goal of the year on a power play goal 10 minutes into the period with assists going to Cullen and Wright. These were Cullen’s third point and Wright’s fourth point of the night.
The finishing touches came from senior defenseman Justin Wells as he scored an empty net, short-handed, unassisted goal with less than a minute left. Wells really did it himself to put this one out of reach for the Falcons.
The Falcons will look to keep their undefeated record going this weekend, as they will play a home and home series with Mercyhurst. The puck is set to drop from Slater Family Ice Arena at 1:30 p.m EST on Saturday and at 3:00 p.m. EST from Mercyhurst on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.