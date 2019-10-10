In a thrilling overtime win, the BGSU women’s soccer was able to come back from a 2-1 deficit, to defeat Central Michigan 3-2 and earn their fifth consecutive win.
Player of the game: Kennedy White (1G, 1A)
Key stat: Chelsee Washington’s second double-overtime goal this year
The comeback started when Chelsee Washington ripped the Falcons from the grip of defeat, scoring a goal to tie the game with just 36 seconds remaining off a long inlet pass from Kennedy White.
Then in the second overtime with only 59 seconds left, a shot from Sarah Allen meant to win the game ricocheted off the crossbar and fell right to the feet of Kennedy White, who put the ball in the back of the net to steal the victory from the Chippewas.
While the Falcons controlled the game for most of the night, shooting the ball nine more times than the Chippewas, a few costly fouls would help keep Central Michigan in the game through the duration. A foul in the box just before halftime gave CMU a penalty kick which was buried by Alina Miagkova to tie the game at one.
Coming out of halftime the momentum was still with Central Michigan as Samantha Kaye-Toral would score the go ahead goal just seven minutes into the second half.
BGSU’s fight and resolve proved to be the difference in the end though, as they would take this one to move to 7-4-2 overall on the season.
Nikki Cox was able to get on the score sheet as well, scoring the opening goal for the Falcons. She leads the Falcons in goals scored this season with six on the year.
The Falcons will travel to Eastern Michigan on Sunday with a three-point lead over Ball State for first place in the MAC standings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.