The Falcon women’s basketball team took down the Loyola Ramblers 88-74 on Tuesday before losing to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 81-80 on Friday in the first game of the Coastal Carolina Tournament in Conway, South Carolina. They also lost to the Mercer Bears 76-63 Sunday.
Tuesday’s game began with the Falcons leading 13-7 in the first quarter as freshman guard Kadie Hempfling and sophomore center Angela Perry each had 4 points to lead the offense; however, Loyola turned it around in the second quarter with a 20-16 rally, closing the gap to 29-27 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Falcons began pulling away once again with a 25-19 quarter to take a 54-46 lead. Freshman guard Morgan McMillen led the team with 9 points. The fourth saw the team increase their lead further with a 34-28 run, claiming the 88-74 win. McMillen scored 13 points in the quarter for a total of 25 in the game.
“I’m really proud of the team,” Head Coach Robyn Fralick said. “Loyola’s a really good team. Coach Achter’s done a really good job, and we made free throws and found a way.”
On Friday, the team got off to a strong start with a 23-13 advantage over Coastal Carolina, senior guard Sydney Lambert earning 8 points, but Coastal Carolina fought back in the second with a 24-22 quarter. However, the Falcons still maintained a 45-37 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Falcons outshot Coastal Carolina 20-17, taking a 65-54 lead as Perry led the offense with 6 points. In the fourth, though, Coastal Carolina battled back, outshooting the Falcons 27-15 to overtake them in the final seconds for an 81-80 victory. Lambert led the Falcons in offense overall with 21 points.
“This was a tough loss,” Fralick said. “We needed to make some plays at the end of the game, and we didn't. We need to learn from this, get better and move on.”
In the Sunday game against Mercer, the Falcons fell behind 16-14 in the first quarter as well as in the second quarter as Mercer outshot them 16-13 for a 32-27 lead going into halftime. While the Falcons grabbed a 1-point lead in the third with a 24-18 quarter, Mercer went ahead in the fourth with a 26-12 quarter, grabbing the 76-63 win.
The team will play Thursday morning on the road against the Xavier Musketeers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.