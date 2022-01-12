Although campus may have seemed like a ghost town during the three-week winter break, there was still plenty of action around BGSU Athletics. Here’s a look at what happened and what is to come for these BGSU teams.
Women’s Basketball
BGSU women’s basketball kicked off the break at the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas. The Falcons were originally slated to face Campbell and UT Martin, but after COVID-19 issues, Campbell was forced to withdraw from the tournament. BGSU still got their two games in as they took on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in their vacant spot. Bowling Green was able to defeat both Oakland and UT Martin to go undefeated on their trip West. Upon returning home to start the new calendar year, the Falcons toppled Mid-American Conference opponent Ball State, courtesy of a flawless 31-point third quarter.
The final two games of the university break saw the Falcons losing conference battles to Buffalo and Akron. Bowling Green earned a record of (3-2) over the break and started conference play with a record of (1-2). They will be on the road to Kent State on Wednesday, Jan. 12 before returning home to play Miami University on Jan. 15 at the Stroh Center.
Men’s Basketball
BGSU men’s hoops also started off the break on the right foot scoring 100+ points in wins against both Robert Morris and Carlow. They then dropped the first game of conference play to Ball State at the buzzer to end regulation. A brief skid continued as Men’s Basketball also suffered a loss against the Buffalo Bulls on the same day the women’s team suffered the same fate. The finale of the break proved to be a positive one for the Falcons as they earned a home victory against Miami University at the Stroh Center on Sunday, it was a tightly contested game that saw extra time as the Falcons won 87-83 in overtime.
The men’s team, similar to the women, earned themselves a (3-2) record overall during break and started conference play (1-2). They will travel to Athens to take on the Ohio Bobcats before returning home for the Battle of I-75 with Toledo on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Hockey
Bowling Green Hockey got the opportunity to travel and play in a holiday tournament over break. The Falcons played at the Kwik-Trip Face Off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, finishing in 3rd place after the Falcons split their contests earning a (1-1) record at the tournament. During the final weekend of break, Bowling Green swept their two game series against St. Thomas on the road. The Falcons outscored St. Thomas, (6-3) over two games. The Hockey Program earned the best record of the big three sports over the break at a record of (3-1) or a (.750) winning percentage.
After just under a month, the Falcons will return to home ice at Slater Arena this weekend to face-off against Bemidji State. The games will take place on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15, puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. on both nights.
