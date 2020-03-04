A regular season filled with Mankato and Bemidji dominance has come to an end and the WCHA postseason tournament has begun. The win-or-go-home series can bring unpredictability, as this preview of each matchup will prove, but this year features a Mankato team that is dominant and could do some serious playoff damage.
No. 8 Alaska Anchorage vs. No. 1 Minnesota State
The Minnesota State Mavericks have boasted incredible depth for quite some time. Their roster consists of two 30-point scorers and five players that have scored 10 or more goals, including senior Marc Michaelis. Dryden McKay has been the best goaltender in the WCHA statistically and by the eye test, registering a 0.943 save percentage.
The Alaska Anchorage Seawolves have struggled to create offense all season, but their biggest concern will be their penalty kill against a team that is averaging almost four goals a game. They are the most undisciplined team in the WCHA, taking an average of 15.6 penalty minutes a game.
No. 7 Lake Superior State vs. No. 2 Bemidji State
After a surprising season in 2018-2019, LSSU fell flat by becoming a middling offensive team despite having one of the country’s best goal scorers in Max Humitz. Going against Bemidji State, they are expected to be lulled into playing the Beavers’ system: a simplified, clean version of the game.
Bemidji has also seen stellar goaltending from Zach Driscoll who is 19-5-3 in conference games, allowing only 40 goals in the 27 games played. He also has three shutouts to go with his .944 conference save percentage.
No. 6 Michigan Tech vs. No. 3 Northern Michigan
A young defense core has pushed Michigan Tech through some tough times in Houghton. Sophomores Colin Swoyer and Eric Gotz have created plenty of offense from their blueline position and have controlled the man advantage for the Huskies.
Northern Michigan is in a highly contested battle on home ice. Tech just came into their building and dominated in an 8-4 win and barely squeaked out a win against them the next night on the road. The Huskies will use their responsible defense to their advantage to outlast a team that takes a lot of risks.
No. 5 Bowling Green vs. No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks
In their previous series this year, BGSU lost their momentum quickly during both games. Some undisciplined play helped the Nanooks back into both games, but failure after failure on the power play stopped the Falcons from pulling away again. After that series, success came to the power play, but the Falcons gave up three power play goals in the final four games of the season.
A big factor in this series will be the play of Eric Dop. He has not been as consistent as he was at the start of the year, and had rough patches against Alabama-Huntsville in the last series of the year, so Zack Rose was brought in for the final game.
There is a chance that the higher seed in each series will move on, but No. 3 through No. 6 are completely up in the air.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.