BGSU volleyball split its weekend series with CMU and EMU this weekend, with the Falcons coming out on top against Eastern in a five-set series.
Bowling Green came into the match against Central Michigan fresh off a 3-0 win at Western Michigan and looking to build up another winning streak. The first set was closely contested throughout as whenever Central Michigan began to pull away Bowling Green would rally back to close the point gap.
However, the end result of the first set was 25-22 Central Michigan, which put them up 1-0. The second set began similarly to the first with both teams remaining close in score and whenever one team would begin to pull away the other would rally back to keep the game close. Once again Central Michigan managed to finish it off 27-25 which put them up 2-0.
The third set was the same as the first with both teams playing hard and not allowing the score to get out of reach. However, in the end, Central Michigan won the final set 26-24 and making the final score 3-0.
Coming off the hard-fought loss to Central Michigan, Bowling Green faced Eastern Michigan with hopes to come back strong. In the first set, Bowling Green came out playing hard and quickly achieved a lead that they maintained to achieve a 25-19 win going up 1-0.
The second set was a different story as it was a much closer affair with Eastern Michigan keeping it close, but in the end, Bowling Green won the set 25-23 and went to 2-0. The third set was another close and hard-fought match with each team keeping the score close, but in this set Eastern Michigan rallied to win 25-23 making it 2-1 Bowling Green.
The fourth set was another tight affair with each team taking a lead at various points but the opponent came back to keep the score close. However, Eastern Michigan ground it out at the end to win the set 30-28 evening it out 2-2.
The final set started out close but very quickly Bowling Green began to establish a lead and was able to keep Eastern Michigan at bay to win the deciding set 15-12 giving them the win 3-2.
The Falcons move to 11-9 on the year and will take on Toledo next Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.