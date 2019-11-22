Bowling Green volleyball team heads into the MAC Tournament as the three seed behind the number one seed Miami and the number two seed Central Michigan. The Falcons have had plenty of success as of late, winning three of their last four contests, including a 3-2 victory over Miami last Saturday.
The Falcons were fantastic down the stretch and especially against the MAC leaders in Miami. Against the Redhawks, the Falcons needed a heroic comeback in order to even force the match to a fifth set. Down 2-1, the Falcons controlled the fourth set and won a tight fifth set to garner a split with the Redhawks this season. The Falcons lost to Miami on the road 3-0 earlier in the season.
Katelyn Meyer and Katie Kidwell were crucial in the victory over Miami as Kidwell led the team with 14 kills and Meyer was close behind with 13 kills. Julia Walz was key on defense leading both teams with 33 kills in the game. Lexi Sauber was also huge for the Falcons as she totaled seven blocks on the night, leading both teams. Petra Indrova made a return to the lineup against the Redhawks after she went down with an injury early in the season. Despite missing nearly half of the season, she still is fourth on the team in kills with 201. Getting her back for the tournament will only add another threat to the already stellar duo of Kidwell and Meyer.
Meyer in particular has been key for the Falcons this season as she leads the team with 370 kills. Her 3.59 kills per set ranks second in the entire MAC conference. Her play in the tournament will directly impact the success that the Falcons look to have.
That success is something the Falcons have not been able to find in recent seasons as they were bounced in their opening matchup against Eastern Michigan last year. That loss came as the number one seed in the semi-finals. This year, the Falcons will have to play in the quarterfinals.
That quarterfinal game will be between the winner of Akron and Buffalo. Bowling Green split their matchups with both teams, both losses coming on the road. This time, the Falcons will get both of them at home as the entire tournament will be at the Stroh Center this year.
If the Falcons would win that game, they will then move on to the semi-finals where they would take on the two seeded Central Michigan Chippewas. Bowling Green lost their only matchup of the season with Central Michigan at home 3-0. That being said the Falcons were without Indrova who was their leader in kills at the time of her injury. None of the sets were won by more than three points.
One thing about the Falcons leading into this game is they have momentum, and they are finally getting back to full health. With the leadership of Meyer, Kidwell, and Walz, as well as the return Indrova, the Falcons should have everything they need to make a deep run in the tournament this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.