BGSU volleyball hosted the Golden Flashes of Kent State, falling in the match 3-1.
After leading for most of the first set the Falcons found themselves dropping the set at the last second, 25-23 the final score after they racked 13 kills as a team on 43 attempts with seven errors. The second set was not as kind as the Falcons found themselves down early and often, struggling with some defensive communication while Kent State hit 50% on the way to a 25-17 set win.
The Falcons fought back in the 3rd set and as the team managed to put up 16 kills to draw back to within one, winning the third set 25-23. Ultimately the Falcons would drop set four after a last set surge by the Golden Flashes and lose the match 3-1. Bowling Green had strong individual performances as Jaqueline Askin (22) and Katelyn Meyer (20) combined for 42 kills and senior setter Isabelle Marciniak put up 39 assists. Libero Julia Walz had a solid outing with 25 digs to her name and the team registered eight blocks, led by junior Katie Kidwell who recorded five.
The Falcons will look to bounce back against the Bobcats of Ohio to close out the weekend. First serve is set to be at 5 p.m. and you can catch all the action on Mixlr.com/BGRSO-FalconRadio with Donovan Mann and Adam Gaw.
