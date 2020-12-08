With the start of a new – and unusual — BGSU Hockey season, I figured I would introduce a series of columns delving into the team’s performance every so often.
Through the first five games of the season, the team is exhibiting something I haven’t seen much of in my prior three years of broadcasting their games: skill — and an abundance of it.
For nine years under former head coach Chris Bergeron, the teams have always been known to be extremely hard to play against. They take away time and space while fighting the opposition for every puck. While Bergeron had a number of surpassingly skillful players on his previous rosters, they tended to gravitate toward using muscle and grit as a way to grind down their adversaries.
But with second-year head coach Ty Eigner at the helm and a brand-new staff at his disposal, the philosophy inside the BGSU hockey locker room has shifted from asperity to finesse.
This year’s forward group is probably the most-skilled Bowling Green has seen in quite some time as they returned the highest scoring offense from last year, tied with No. 1 ranked North Dakota. Assistant coach Maco Balkovec has designated Tuesday practices as “skills days” and his efforts are paying off in spades.
Spearheading the offense for the Orange and Brown are the seniors. Max Johnson leads the team in goals with four lamplighters while Cameron Wright holds the advantage in points with seven. Both captain Connor Ford and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Brandon Kruse sit just behind Wright with five points each.
Gavin Gould has been a decorous addition in the forward mix, settling in admirably on the flank. Juniors Alex Barber and Taylor Schneider appear to be picking up right where they left off from last season.
We’re only five games into this coronavirus-shortened year, and Bowling Green is looking like a national contender. The team is averaging 44.4 shots-on-goal per game while simultaneously showing poise in the offensive zone. As of this writing, the team is ranked third in the national scoring margin, potting 21 goals while only surrendering eight.
In Bowling Green’s most recent series against Mercyhurst, Lakers goaltender Hank Johnson stopped 86 pucks hurled his way and had to stand on his head in order to steal the Saturday matchup for his team. Although the score was close in both games, the shots tell a much different story.
Both games saw Bowling Green’s shot differential at +26 with the Falcons taking 51 shots on Sunday, which was the first time since Oct. 19, 2013 that BGSU attempted 50 or more shots against a non-league opponent.
Coming into this season, everyone assumed the question marks on this team wouldn’t reside up front, but rather on the blue line. Enter the three-headed monster of Will Cullen, T.J. Lloyd and Tim Theocharidis.
How do you fill the void left by two-time All-American defenseman Alec Rauhauser? Simply put, you can’t. But the Falcons seem to have found the next best thing. Assistant coach Curtis Carr has proved to be a flawless fit by developing their backend inexorably.
In my eyes, I can see a star on the rise in Cullen. Here’s something to lookout for in the next game: how Cullen strides from his own end into the attacking zone with both speed and proficiency. Not only is he a wicked offensive threat, his performance in the defensive zone has improved immensely.
Last year, Lloyd entered Bowling Green as a freshman with a huge upside, seeing top-pairing minutes with the aforementioned Rauhauser. Although he’s undersized as a defenseman, he can also rush the puck and play two-way hockey. Lloyd is averaging a point-a-game and his offensive play has been vital to Bowling Green’s success.
Scarborough, Ontario native Tim Theocharidis has equaled his goal scoring output from all of last season in just five games this year. He’s a guy that continues to get better with more ice time and his shot from the blue line is lethal. And, like the two other D-men mentioned earlier, Theocharidis can hoof it from coast-to-coast and generate grade-A scoring chances in the offensive zone.
Any conversations about skill should incorporate the most skilled position on the ice: goaltending. Eigner has mentioned he would like to have a system where senior Eric Dop and sophomore Zack Rose split the time in the crease.
Nate Phillips, who acts as the Director of Hockey Operations for the team, brings his years of expertise in the blue paint and maintains the altitudinous level of competition expectations while also aiding in the development of goaltenders.
Since Eigner arrived on-scene in Bowling Green in 2011 as an assistant coach, the Falcons have churned out superlative netminders in the likes of Andrew Hammond, Tommy Burke, Tomas Sholl, Chris Nell and Ryan Bednard. To me, it’s looking like the lineage of masterly goalies will continue on with Dop and Rose.
The season is only getting started, but this team has something to prove this year. Can they conclude their membership with the WCHA as champions? We’ll just have to wait and see.
In the words of the Carpenters, “We’ve only just begun.”
