After weeks of waiting to see whether or not two-time first-team All-MAC player Justin Turner would be leaving the program, BGSU finally got their answer this afternoon.
Turner announced via Instagram that he would be returning to Bowling Green for his final year of eligibility as he looks to carve a path to the NBA in the same place that he started. This is huge news for the BGSU men’s basketball program as his departure would have left them with many questions on the future of the program.
𝙃𝙚’𝙨 𝙖 𝙁𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚. #JuiceMode🥤// @Justinturner1__ pic.twitter.com/lXK6ePsY1X— BGSU Basketball (@BGSUMHoops) April 13, 2020
Instead of having to replace a player that averaged 19 points per game last season, the Falcons won’t have to worry about replacing an elite scorer. Now they can focus on other aspects of their team, and only have to replace one starter from last year’s team.
The choice was between Missouri, Iowa State, Marquette, and BGSU. Rising in the ranks from being a mid-major player to a power conference player is everyone at the level’s dream. Turner had a chance to fulfill that dream with schools showing great success over the past few seasons.
Marquette had to replace their leading scorer, and leading scorer in the country in Markus Howard, Iowa State was one year removed from being a six-seed in the NCAA tournament and at Missouri, he would have the chance to compete against the likes of Kentucky and Auburn. Two of the premier college basketball programs in the country right now.
All of these places would have been understandable decisions for Turner to make, but he decided instead to stay in the place that he has called home for the past four years. A place that he has helped rise from being a middle of the road contender in the MAC, to a team that was picked to win the MAC last season, and earned a No. 2 seed in the MAC tournament before it was canceled.
With his return to Bowling Green, Turner now has a chance to cement his legacy as one of the best players in program history. Barring some sort of injury, Turner will leave BGSU as the leading scorer in the history of the program and can become even more of a legend if he is able to bring the Falcons back into the NCAA tournament.
Daeqwon Plowden, the team’s third-leading scorer last season, also returns for his senior year in what looks to be yet another solid Bowling Green team. A team that Turner and Plowden have both helped to back-to-back 20-win seasons.
This is the best news that Falcon basketball has gotten in quite a while and with all of the uncertainties that are in the world right now, one thing is for sure. Everyone around BGSU is ecstatic to be able to see Turner in a Bowling Green uniform for one more year.
