BGSU men’s basketball stunned the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday in a 62-61 last-minute win. This was a game of two halves as the Bobcats carried a 15 point lead into halftime before the Falcons came back to win with a 38-22 second half.
The Falcons were led by junior forward Trey Diggs with 22 points on seven of ten shooting from 3-point range.
In the first half, the Bobcats came out on fire from deep lead by guard Jason Preston with 14 points, going four of four on 3-point attempts. In total the Bobcats went nine of 15 from deep.
The Falcons had some deep magic of their own in the first as Diggs carried the Falcons with four 3-pointers and a total of 12 points. Comparatively to the Bobcats, the Falcons went six of 16 from deep.
Back in this game for Bowling Green was Dylan Frye who had five points. He came off the bench 11 minutes into the game for his first action since leaving the team two weeks ago.
Freshman guard Davin Ziegler started at point guard once again and had zero points but had three assists and guarded Preston for most of the second half, quieting him down.
The Falcons started the second half on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to four. They then took a one-point lead at the 4:40 mark of the second half on a Daeqwon Plowden dunk.
The game was tied 56-56 with four minutes left going into the final media timeout before junior guard Justin Turner took over. Turner scored the last six points for the Falcons including the game-winning jump shot with 2.2 seconds left in the game.
Turner finished the day with 12 points and seven rebounds in addition to his always stellar defense.
The Falcons showed a strong fight to overcome the 18 point halftime deficit and come out on top. They play next on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at home against the Akron Zips.
