Oct. 4, 2014, vs. Buffalo | 35-34
The Falcons came into this early October game against Buffalo sitting at 3-2 and in need of a spark after a near disaster loss to winless Massachusetts the week prior. Even more important was the fact that they were going against a Buffalo team that was also 1-0 in the MAC East coming into the game. After trailing by eight heading into the locker room, the Falcons were able to take a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. After the Bulls would score to open up the fourth quarter, the Falcons wouldn’t respond until a four-play 80-yard scoring drive that put them ahead one with 2:19 left to go in the game. The Falcons would hold and go on to win the MAC East that season, falling to Northern Illinois in the MAC Championship game.
Oct. 14, 2006, vs. EMU | 24-21
In 2006, the Falcons were enjoying a nice start to the MAC season, standing at 2-1 with wins over Buffalo and Ohio. Head coach Gregg Brandon was leading a young Falcon team that was definitely overachieving by all measures. Eastern Michigan was still looking for its first win of the season. Despite the season’s struggles from the Eagles, they had the Falcons on their heels late in the third quarter, leading 21-17 over the Falcons. Bowling Green would fight back, though, with a 12-play, 78-yard drive that was capped off with a 15-yard rush by Chris Bullock. The Falcons would never lose the lead and would get a huge win to take the lead in the MAC East, improving to 3-1 in the conference.
Oct. 17, 2015, vs. Akron | 59-10
Bowling Green was enjoying one of their best years in program history in 2015 after defeating both Maryland and Purdue in the non-conference to start the season. So when the Akron Zips came to town for homecoming, fans were expecting a tough battle with a team that was 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the MAC. What happened, though, was completely different as the Falcons trounced the Zips 59-10 as Matt Johnson threw for 357 yards and five touchdowns in a win that propelled the Falcons to a 7-1 conference record and their second MAC Championship in three years.
Oct. 4, 2003, vs. CMU | 23-3
In Urban Meyer’s third year as the head coach of Bowling Green, the Falcons were 3-1 heading into a homecoming game matchup with Central Michigan. This game followed one where the Falcons only lost by seven points to the defending National Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. So to say that the Falcons had high hopes for the MAC opener would be an understatement. Fortunately, the Falcons delivered with a 23-3 win over the Chippewas and would go 11-3 overall on the season with a bowl win over Northwestern to end the season.
Sep. 29, 2007 vs. WKU | 41-21
The only non-conference game appearing on this list, Bowling Green took on Western Kentucky for homecoming in 2007. Western Kentucky was no slouch, either; they finished the season bowl eligible at 7-5. The Falcons, on the other hand, were enduring a solid non-conference run as they had beaten Minnesota and Temple to be 2-1 heading into the game. They would continue on their roll winning 41-21. Quarterback Tyler Shehan had an excellent game, too, as he totaled 3 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown on the day. The great start would urge the Falcons onto an 8-5 season ending with a bowl loss to Tulsa.
