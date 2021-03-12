BGSU women’s basketball sank 14 threes at a 48% clip to knock off the Bulls 80-75 in the MAC Tournament semifinals Friday afternoon.
The Falcons will play for a MAC tournament championship tomorrow at 11 a.m. against Central Michigan. The Chippewas put up 100 points in an overtime victory against Ohio in their semifinal game. The game will be televised nationally on CBSSportsNetwork.
It’s the continuation of an improbable season for the Falcons, one that only those inside the BG locker room can believe.
“This was our goal from day one. Maybe not a lot of other people thought that we were gonna make it this far, but our team has definitely set the standard high, the goal high, and we are achieving it,” BGSU freshman guard Lexi Fleming said.
The Falcons came out in full strength and on a mission. Fleming, after leaving midway through the third quarter of their Wednesday game with a shoulder injury and never returning, was back in the starting lineup.
But as is on brand for this BG women’s basketball team, Fleming, the team’s leading scorer, wasn’t even the third best player in the first half.
Elissa Brett was the most impressive, sinking two threes en route to a 12 point and eight rebound outburst to lead the Falcons. Madisen Parker was also her usual sharpshooting self as well, she went 3 of 4 from long distance for nine points. Fleming had just four points.
The Falcons moved the ball as well as they had moved it all season and that resulted in one of the best first halves of basketball this season for the Falcons, they led the Bulls 34-26 heading into halftime.
The defense was on point for the Falcons as well. They had five steals to Buffalo’s one and eight turnovers to Buffalo’s three. Dyaisha Fair, the first team All-MAC performer, only had four points.
The threes and the defense continued into the second half but it didn't come right away. Brett and Fleming each missed a three pointer and the Falcons saw their eight-point lead cut to four in the first two minutes.
But the shooting form didn’t disappear as Fleming hit her first three of the game, followed by Nyla Hampton getting in on the action as well. Just as quickly as the lead started to disappear, it was back up to 10 with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
This beginning of the second half was indicative of the entire half, as Buffalo knocked down shots, but it always seemed like BGSU had an answer. It wasn’t just one person either as eight players scored for the Falcons and five hit one of the 14 threes.
“I thought every time they had a good run, we had a great response. Every single player impacted tonight’s game whether they played or didn’t come in the game,” BGSU Head Coach Robyn Fralick said.
Up until about three minutes left in the third quarter, the only points for the Falcons were by the three. They had five of them, but the Bulls still wouldn’t go away as BGSU still only led by seven.
Then Claire Glowniak made her mark on the contest. First getting an and-one bucket to go, then nailing two more free throws. Her lone 5-0 stretch pushed the lead to 12 for the Falcons at the end of the third. She ended with six in the game off the bench.
Again the Bulls responded, making it a seven-point BGSU lead when the third quarter buzzer sounded.
The Falcons had played three of the best quarters of basketball they had played all season and they needed another one to advance to the MAC championship.
They got it. The energy just seemed to be on their side with Brett and Kenzie Lewis coming up with hustle plays and offensive rebounds to help build on the BG lead.
The lead, which got to 18 at one point, shrunk to 13 within the final seconds of the game thanks to a few steals by Fair, who ended with 20 points, but shot 7-for-26 from the field. Brett, was a big part of that as she was tasked with guarding Fair for most of the game.
“I think Elissa Brett is one of the best defenders in our league. She can guard so many different matchups and just moves her feet so well. She just did a great job today of making things tough. Fair is an unbelievable player, she’s an incredibly dynamic scorer and Elissa had to work really really hard but I thought she did a good job of keeping the ball in front of her,” Fralick said.
The Falcons on the other hand, shot at an incredible rate, especially from beyond the arc but also from the field shooting 44%. The Falcons were led by Brett who had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Four others also were in double figures as Fleming added 16, Parker added 12, all on threes, and Kadie Hempfling added 11.
Four Falcons had at least three assists. Hempfling was the leader with five, Fleming added four while Hampton and Brett each added three.
The sharing of the ball is a characteristic of this team that has been woven through the fabric of their identity. It is a characteristic that Fralick has instilled in this team and it is the big reason why she has the Falcons back to the MAC Championship game for the first time since 2011.
“It’s so fun to be a part of a team that plays like that. We watch a lot of film and we talk a lot about shot selection and it is across the board. When you get a team that will play together and make the extra pass you get better shots and you have more success,” Fralick said.
The Falcons will go for their first NCAA tournament appearance in 10 years tomorrow.
