It’s been another big week in sports full of NFL trades and NCAA Basketball Championship victories. Here are some of the biggest current storylines in the world of sports.
Miami Dolphins Trade Down
It seems that we haven’t had many trades leading up to the draft in a few seasons. Of course we have had some draft day trades in recent memory such as the Bears trading up a pick to grab Mitchell Trubisky in 2017, or the Steelers trading up to grab Devin Bush with the 10th selection in 2019. Last week, the Dolphins shook up the NFL Draft Landscape completing two trades over the span of about 45 minutes. The first trade was with the San Francisco 49ers, who traded the 12th overall pick in the draft this year as well as two future first round picks for the third overall pick in the draft which belonged to the Dolphins. A few moments later, the Dolphins traded back up in the draft, this time with the Philadelphia Eagles for the sixth overall pick. At the end of the day, the 49ers traded (including this season) the next three years of first round picks to the Dolphins for the thrd overall pick, the Dolphins traded a future first round pick to sit at sixth overall (they have a second draft pick later as well), and the Eagles acquire a pick for the future to go to 12 overall.
The Quarterback Carousel Continues to Spin
The quarterback carousel is one of the best parts of free agency and the NFL Draft. Which teams will see a change of scenery, and what teams will need to acquire their future signal caller in the draft? We have already seen the carousel move this year with Dak Prescott remaining with the Cowboys, and players like Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford switching teams. Well, another quarterback's time on the ride this year has seemingly come to an end as Sam Darnold, former third overall pick by the New York Jets in 2018 was traded to the Carolina Panthers on Monday. The Panthers gave up very little to acquire him, and seemingly have found their long term answer at quarterback under second year head coach Matt Rhule. This move almost certainly means that the Jets will take their QB1 with the second overall pick at the end of the month. (I’m looking at you Zach Wilson).
The NCAA Tournament People Will Want to Forget
After an NCAA Tournament Bracket that most people would rather forget, the final game of the season was played on Monday night between the favorite Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears. Gonzaga, who barely escaped UCLA on Saturday was still the favorite to complete their undefeated season, but the Bears had other ideas. Behind Jared Butler’s 22 points, the Bears were able to beat Gonzaga 86-70 to put the first mark in their loss column on the season. Teams will look to rebound next season, where Gonzaga is yet again favored to win the whole tournament (again).
Stanford wins the NCAA Women’s Tournament
The Stanford Cardinals have won the NCAAW Basketball Championship for the first time since 1992 after defeating the Arizona Wildcats 54-53 on Sunday. In a back to worth game which saw five players between both teams score double digits (Aari McDonald of Arizona had 22), the Cardinals were able to pull out a win. In a heartbreaking finish where the Cardinals had the ball against their own rim to finish, Arizona’s McDonald could not convert the putback and Stanford walked out of the Alamodome hoisting the national championship trophy.
Honorable Mention Headlines:
Bowling Green State University Volleyball returns to the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in program history. (Last time was 2012, now the second time in the Tournament under Coach Tomic).
North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball Coach, Roy Williams retires. The Hall of Fame coach will be replaced by Hubert Davis, former team assistant coach.
The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions both willing to trade back in the NFL Draft(Picks 4 and 7 respectively).
BGSU Men’s Basketball returning Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs for next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.