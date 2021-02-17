Men’s Basketball
The Falcons dropped their sixth game in a row Tuesday, falling to Kent State at home by 71-67. The Falcons got off to a hot start, but Kent State really controlled the rest of the game, although the Falcons had a chance to tie it up twice at the line in the final minutes but were unable to do so. They finally snapped the long losing skid on Saturday against rival Toledo, beating the MAC-leading Rockets 88-81 at Savage Arena. Daeqwon Plowden had maybe his best game all year, scoring 22 points with nine rebounds while Justin Turner had 21 and is now just two points shy of 2000 in his career. The Falcons are on the road Tuesday against Ball State.
Women’s Basketball
The lady Falcons survived their toughest test of the year, pulling out an overtime win against Kent State 80-79. With the win, the Falcons kept their first-place standing in the conference. Lexi Fleming had a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Nyla Hampton had 15 points as well. The Falcons’ game against Eastern Michigan Saturday was cancelled, so the Falcons sit at 11-3 in the MAC and 15-4 overall heading into this week. Their next scheduled game is a contest against Central Michigan tomorrow.
Volleyball
Another doubleheader, another sweep for the 8-0 Falcons who are off to their best start in years. The victim this weekend was Ball State, who was 5-1 going into Thursday, in Muncie. The Falcons took the Thursday contest in a sweep, 3-0. MAC player of the week Jacqueline Askin had 12 kills while Katelyn Meyer and Petra Indrova each had 11. Hanna Laube continued her breakout season as well, as she was far and away the match assist leader with a whopping 42 in three total sets. Friday was more of the same, as the Falcons again got a 3-0 sweep. Meyer had 14 kills, followed by Askin with 13 and Indrova with 12, while Laube again led the match with 37 assists. The unbeaten Falcons will look to continue their winning ways Thursday and Friday with a home doubleheader against Ohio.
Softball
The lady Falcons opened up their season Friday with a doubleheader against Cleveland State. Payton Gottshall was the whole show in game one, putting up a near-perfect performance, allowing just one hit in a complete game while striking out 20 out of 22 batters faced as the Vikings stood no chance. Catcher Evelyn Loyola knocked in all three runs for the Falcons, with a homer to center in the 3rd inning, and that was enough as the Falcons won 3-0. Cleveland State took game two by a 3-1 score. Sarah Gonzalez’s RBI single was the only score for the Falcons. Another Saturday doubleheader provided Gottshall another opportunity, and the redshirt freshman was perfect, striking out 16 batters across seven innings in a perfect game. Madi McCoy and Logan Everett knocked in runs to give the Falcons a 2-0 win. In game two, Gotshall game out of the bullpen to throw 7.1 innings and allowed just four hits and an unearned run as the Falcons took it in extras, 8-7. The Falcons were put ahead in extras by a Greta L’Esperance RBI double to plate Makailah Dees. The Falcons are back in action Friday with a doubleheader in South Carolina against Marshall and Stony Brook.
Hockey
The Falcons had a rough weekend on the ice, as they dropped game one to Lake Superior State 2-1 in overtime. Cameron Wright scored the lone goal for BGSU. Game two on Saturday proved worse, as they lost 5-2. Cameron Wright was again the lone scorer, as he tallied two goals. The losses dropped the Falcons to 16-8 overall while LSSU improved to 9-4-3 overall. The Falcons are back in action this Saturday and Sunday in an away series with Northern Michigan.
