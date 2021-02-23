Hockey
BGSU hockey got back into the win column this weekend as they tied their Saturday game with Northern Michigan 0-0 and defeated the Wildcats 6-2 on Sunday. The series now puts the Falcons at 17-6-1 overall on the season and 6-5-1 in the WCHA. It was the Will Cullen show on Sunday as the junior defenseman returned after a three-game suspension for a fight against Minnesota State. He totaled a goal and two assists in the victory over the Wildcats. The Falcons will finish out their season this coming week with a home and away series against Alabama Huntsville. The first game will be played on Wednesday at Slater Family Ice Arena. The second game will be played on the road Sunday.
Men’s Basketball
The Falcons played just once this week, but brought home a victory over Ball State in Muncie 75-62. This marks the first time the Falcons have won back-to-back games since early January. Justin Turner was very efficient, scoring 27 points on 11 of 17 shooting while Kaden Metheny continued to build off a solid game against Toledo, scoring 21 points and connecting on four three-pointers. The Falcons travel to Ypsilanti Tuesday to face Eastern Michigan.
Women’s Basketball
The lady Falcons had just one game this week, but they were excellent in defeating a very solid Central Michigan team at the Stroh Center 76-67. Lexi Fleming scored 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting, while Kadie Hempfling and Angela Perry controlled down low, combining for 29 points in the victory. Another key was the edge the Falcons had on the offensive glass, outsourcing the Chippewas 15-3 on second chance points. The Falcons are back in action Saturday with an away matchup against Akron at 2 p.m.
Volleyball
The Falcons only got to play the front end of a doubleheader against Ohio with the second game being cancelled, but they continued to be unblemished, with a 3-1 victory over the Bobcats. Jacqueline Askin stepped up with a whopping 21 kills on a percentage of nearly .300 while Petra Indrova and Katelyn Meyer tied for second on the team with 16 kills apiece. The Falcons travel to northeast Ohio this Thursday for a Thursday/Friday doubleheader against Kent State.
Softball
The Falcon softball team had a long weekend, playing five games in a tournament in Rock Hill, SC. The Falcons took game one of a doubleheader Friday 2-0 and dropped the second game 10-1, with both games coming against Winthrop. Saturday, they dropped their first game to Stony Brook 2-0 and their second game to Furman by a score of 10-3. They got back on track Sunday with a 1-0 win over Radford. The Falcons are back in action Saturday with a doubleheader at Western Kentucky.
Men’s Soccer
The Falcons kicked off their season with an opening win on the road against the Dayton Flyers by a score of 3-2. Dayton took an early lead, as the game went back and forth but in the 82nd minute with the score deadlocked at two, Jacob Erlandson scored a goal that ultimately put the Falcons over the Flyers. Also scoring on the day for BGSU were Kyle Cusimano and Chris Sullivan, the latter of whom also tallied two assists. The Falcons travel up to Buffalo on Tuesday afternoon to take on the Bulls.
