Women's Basketball
BGSU women's basketball defeated Akron 79-64 Saturday on the road to clinch their first regular season MAC title since 2014. The win was the first time that the Falcons have been in action since Feb. 17 when they defeated Central Michigan.
Junior forward Kadie Hempfling led the way for the Falcons with 19. Elissa Brett was just behind her with 18.
Next up for the Falcons is a home matchup with Kent State on Wednesday followed by their regular season finale at home against Buffalo on Saturday. The Falcons will be the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament which starts on Wednesday, March 10.
No longer wearing Cinderella's slipper. NOW WE WEAR RINGS!!!!#AyZiggy MAC CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/1usd21MhnZ— BGSU WBB (@BGSUwbb) February 27, 2021
Hockey
BGSU hockey ended off their regular season on a high note with two victories over Alabama Huntsville. The first came on Wednesday as the Falcons ran away with a 5-0 victory.
The second came on Sunday, where the Falcons trailed 2-1 halfway through the final period but stormed back scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes of the game. Senior forward Connor Ford was a huge part of it, as he scored the tying and final goal of the game for the Falcons, the latter coming after Alabama Huntsville pulled their goalie.
Next up for the Falcons will be a home matchup in the WCHA Playoffs as the Falcons clinched home ice with the win. Their opponent and seeding remains to be seen.
Volleyball
BGSU volleyball stayed perfect on the season with two matches that went the distance against Kent State on Thursday and Friday. The Golden Flashes, now 8-3 for the season, have the second-most wins in the conference. The Falcons however, are the runaway first placers with an 11-0 record.
A road win next Thursday against Central Michigan will tie for their best start in program history. A sweep will tie for their best conference start in program history.
Men's Basketball
The BG men have had a busy week. They defeated Eastern Michigan last Tuesday 82-69 and then followed that up with a huge 83-71 away win at second place in the MAC Akron. That pushed their win streak to four games and their MAC record to 10-7.
That win streak came to an end tonight however, as the Falcons lost at home in overtime to Miami 84-79.
The Falcons will end their regular season with a home matchup against Ohio on Friday. The men's MAC Tournament is slated to start on Thursday, March 11. Bowling Green's seed is not yet determined.
Baseball
Baseball has started their season off after almost having the entire program eliminated last summer. They played at Middle Tennessee in a 3-game series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and dropped all three contests.
The first was a 5-4 loss in extra innings. Andrew Abrahamowicz had a solid first outing of the season, giving up two earned runs in five innings of work. The Falcons started off the game great, getting out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and holding a 2-1 lead after five. But a run by Middle Tennessee in the seventh inning and a walk-off two-run home run by Fausto Lopez in the bottom of the 10th, gave the Falcons their first loss of the season.
In the second game, the Falcons fell down 5-0 after five innings of play and didn't get on the scoreboard until the ninth inning when they mounted a small comeback. But the three runs wasn't enough and the Falcons fell again.
The series finale was a blowout in favor of Middle Tennesee as they scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings before eventually taking the final game 7-0.
Sophomore catcher Kyle Gurney was the star hitter of the weekend as he went 4 for 12, while notching 2 RBI's.
They are in action again this weekend at James Madison.
Gymnastics
The BGSU gymnastics team continues to improve but just can't find their way into the win column. They are 0-7 on the season after a loss to Central Michigan on Sunday, but put up a season best score of 193.750.
Men's Soccer
Men's Soccer was in action three times during the past week. The first was a 2-1 win over Syracuse on the road. Kyle Cusimano got the goal that gave them the slight edge, it was his second of the season.
The Falcons lost their first game of the season to Marshall on Saturday 1-0. The Thundering Herd were ranked No. 9 in the Top Drawer Soccer top-25 poll coming into the game.
Finally, earlier today the Falcons fell to 2-2 on the season with another 1-0 loss to No. 7 ranked in the Top Drawer Soccer top-25 poll Kentucky.
The Falcons are in action again on Sunday at Akron for their first conference game of the season.
Softball
Softball was in action over the weekend with a Saturday double header. The first game came against Indiana State where the Falcons cruised to an 8-2 victory. Redshirt freshman Payton Gotshall recorded her sixth win of the season going all seven innings and giving up just two earned runs on four hits. At the plate redshirt senior shortstop Madi McCoy was the star, going 2 for 3 with a home run and 2 RBI's.
The second game of the day against Western Kentucky did not go quite as well. The Falcons fell as freshman pitcher Harlie Vannatter fell to 0-3 on the season. The Falcons lost 8-0 but Redshirt sophomore Sammy Dees had an impressive game at the plate. She went 2 for 2 and recorded two stolen bases.
The split for the weekend put the Falcon's record at 6-5 for the season. They are in action again this weekend in the Thundering Herd Round Robin. They will face Valparaiso and Marshall on Friday as well as Saint Francis on Saturday.
Swimming
The BGSU swim team took part in the EMU Last Chance Meet on Friday and Saturday. No team scores were recorded but Junior Daisy Platts broke the school record for the 200 backstroke in a prelim with a time of 1:54.35. She came back for the final and finished second with a time of 1:54.68. Full results for the meet can be found here.
Track and Field
The BGSU track and field team finished third with 86 points at the MAC Championships on Friday and Saturday. It is their best finish in the MAC Championships since 1999.
The Falcons also saw four first place finishers in individual events. Savannah Nevels took first place in the 200, Iyanna Ross took first place in the 400, Nevels, Ross, Ryen Draper and Chasatea Brown took first place in the 1600 relay and Katerina Shuble, Jazzlynn Gaiters, Trinity Fowler and Kailee Perry took first place in the 4000m distance relay medley. A time of 11:38.02 was the second best in school history.
The two relay race wins on the weekend also marked the first time in school history that Bowling Green won both relay events at the MAC Championships.
Full results from day one can be found here. Results from day two can be found here.
Women's Tennis
BGSU women's tennis saw themselves take a landslide victory against Indiana Tech on Friday. The Falcons won all six doubles matches and five of six singles matches to move to 3-2 on the season and stay undefeated on their home court in Perrysburg.
Next up for them is another home matchup with Cleveland State this Friday.
