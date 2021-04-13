Men's Soccer
BGSU Men’s soccer split their two games this week. First Wednesday, the Falcons were unable to go to Kalamazoo and defeat Western Michigan in a 2-1 loss. The Falcons got behind early as WMU scored two goals in the first 18 minutes, and couldn’t find a way to come back. The lone goal for BGSU was scored by Jacob Erlandson.
Sunday, the Falcons got back on track with a 1-0 win over No. 21 Akron at Cochrane Stadium. The game remained scoreless until deep in the game when in the 96th minute, Vinny Worner found the net from the Falcons on assists from Kyle Cusimano and Chris Sullivan and the Falcons walked off with an important win to make it 6-4 on the season (4-2 MAC).
Softball
The Falcons traveled to Buffalo this weekend to face the Bulls. They played a doubleheader Saturday, where they were unable to pull out either win in close contests as they lost both games by a score of 5-4. Evelyn Loyola hit a three-run homer in game one and Sammy Dees drove in three runs in game two.
Another doubleheader loomed Saturday and the Falcons dropped the first game by a score of 7-2 despite the Falcons recording 12 hits and the Bulls just four. Greta L’Esperance had three hits and scored a run for BGSU. In game two, the Falcons managed to salvage the final game of the series with a 5-4 win. Madi McCoy drove in a pair of runs and Peyton Dolejs hit her first career homer in the win. The series moved the Falcons to 15-16 on the season (7-9 MAC).
Baseball
BGSU baseball took a trip up to Mount Pleasant to face the Chippewas this weekend for a four-game set. The Falcons took game one in a seven-inning affair by a score of 3-2. Andrew Abrahamowicz pitched a complete game, as he was perfect after giving up two runs in the first to go the distance.
In a nine-inning game two, the Falcons were shut down on offense and took a 1-0 loss. CMU scored the only run of the game in the first inning, and the Falcons offense couldn’t respond and notched just four hits. Rigo Ramos pitched well, but took the loss.
In game one of a doubleheader on Saturday, the Falcons dropped it 5-1 with the offense being limited to just two hits. After Nathan Lohmeier was roughed up in the first inning, Sophomore Logan Bell pitched well in relief, allowing just one run in 4.1 innings of work.
In the series finale, the Falcons were routed by the Chippewas 13-4. CMU put up four runs in the second and eight more in the third to put it away early in a contest that was never really close. Jack Krause and Anthony Ryan both had a pair of hits and an RBI apiece offensively for BGSU. The series moved the Falcons overall record to 9-17 on the season (7-9 MAC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.