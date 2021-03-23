It was an overall successful week for BGSU athletics as most notably the basketball teams ended their seasons while baseball picked up a series win in their first MAC action of the season.
Here is all the action from the past week in Falcon athletics.
Baseball
BGSU baseball had a strong extended weekend in Athens against Ohio, winning the series 3-1 after dropping a 2-1 game one on Saturday that dropped the Falcons all the way down to 2-9 on the season.
Tyler Hays gave them six shutout innings on Saturday but the Bobcats struck back for two in the seventh, and the Falcons couldn’t recover. With a doubleheader on Sunday that included two seven-inning games, the Falcons sent Andrew Abrahamowicz to the mound in game one. Abrahamowicz delivered a complete game, giving up two runs and striking out seven. Kyle Gurney had a big game at the plate, hitting two home runs that knocked in three as well in a 6-2 win.
Game two saw the left hander Rigo Ramos to the mound, and he came through with a seven-inning complete game, surrendering just two runs in a 5-2 win.
Then Monday afternoon, the Falcons put some runs on the board and took the series by a score of 11-5. The Falcons broke it open early, scoring six runs in the first inning capped off by a grand slam by Adam Fallon, and the Bobcats never recovered, as they did not score until the seventh inning.
Now 5-9 overall, 3-1 MAC, the Falcons will look to keep their hot MAC start going next weekend with a 3-game series at Akron.
Men’s Basketball
The men’s basketball team saw their season come to an end on Monday with a loss to Stetson in the first round of the eight team College Basketball Invitational (CBI). Justin Turner, who got banged up the last regular season game against Miami, did not play in the contest.
The Falcons led 43-30 over the Hatters with just over 10 minutes left to play, but a 23-9 Stetson run to end the game did the Falcons in as they fell 53-52. The Falcons had just one player score in double figures for the game as senior Trey Diggs scored 13. They finish 14-12 overall on the season.
Women’s Basketball
BGSU women’s basketball competed in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) this weekend starting on Friday. On that Friday, the Falcons fell in the first round to Creighton in a 72-65 loss.
That wasn’t it for the Falcons however, as each team in the field of 32 was guaranteed at least two games on the weekend, and the Falcons played Dayton in the consolation bracket the next day on Saturday. In that one, the Falcons fell down 20-2 to start the game but fought back to win the game 77-76 over the Atlantic 10 Conference Regular Season Champion. Sophomore Oliva Trice led the Falcons with 18 with the win.
With that win the Falcons were able to buy themselves one more game, this time with Drake on Monday. That game ended in a 78-68 loss with senior Madisen Parker leading the Falcons with 14 points. The loss finalizes the Falcon’s record at 21-8 on the season.
Volleyball
The Falcons continued to be undefeated and unblemished on the year with a 3-1 win last Tuesday over Toledo. The Falcons nearly took down the Rockets in three sets but the Rockets were able to win a close set three to extend it before being put away handily in the fourth set. Katelyn Meyer led the team with 13 kills and Hanna Laube was able to tally 37 assists.
Then this weekend, the Falcons welcomed in 4-13 Akron, who gave them everything they could handle game one before the Falcons came from behind and defeated the Zips 3-2. The Falcons played many young players in this game, and with Hanna Laube out, the Zips made a strong push. The win clinched the MAC regular season championship for Bowling Green, ensuring they would host the conference tournament. Petra Indrova played huge for BGSU, tallying 20 kills and Julia Walz stepped in four Laube with 44 assists.
With Laube again out on Saturday, Julia Walz again stepped in to have 38 assists while Katelyn Meyer carried the load on offense with 13 kills in a 3-1 win. The Falcons played Toledo Tuesday night on Senior night.
Then finally on Tuesday, the Falcons fell in their 19th match of the season to archrival Toledo in a 3-2 loss. The loss comes after the Falcons led the Rockets 2-1 and makes the Falcons now 18-1 on the season. Toledo freshman Taylor Alt led all players with an incredible 28 kills. The Falcons were led by Jacquelne Askin and Meyer who each had 18 kills.
The Falcons will close out their season and prepare to host the MAC tournament with a Friday, Saturday series against Buffalo. Both games can be seen on ESPN+.
Softball
The Falcons split a series at home against Central Michigan this weekend. The Falcons took game one 8-0 in just five innings. Payton Gotshall threw another no-hitter, striking out three and mowing down Chippewa hitters while the lineup was balanced, and led by Madi McCoy who had a couple of hits and 2 RBIs.
The Falcons split the doubleheader on Saturday, losing game one 9-5 as Gotshall got hit hard in 2.2 innings of work, but McCoy helped out with three more hits and three more RBI. The Falcons took game two behind a shutout from Gotshall, as she pitched perfect and allowed just two hits in a 1-0 win. Sarah Gonzalez provided the lone run with a homerun.
The rubber match Sunday saw the Falcons drop the game 5-2. Evelyn Loyola and Nikki Sorgi each had RBI for the Falcons.
The series split makes the Falcons 10-9 overall, 2-2 MAC. Next up is a three game series with Ball State next weekend.
Men’s Soccer
The men’s soccer team enjoyed a good week, picking up a pair of wins against West Virginia and Northern Illinois. The Falcons traveled to Morgantown Saturday and came away with a 1-0 win. Jacob Erlandson scored the lone goal just 11 minutes into the game and goalkeeper Logan Kowalczyk shut out the Mountaineers the rest of the way.
Another road trip to Dekalb to face NIU Sunday also yielded a 1-0 win. Chris Sullivan scored the lone goal in the 69th minute, and Kowalczyk was again perfect for all 90 minutes.
The two wins mark three-straight victories for the Falcons as they are now 5-3 overall, 3-1 MAC. Next up for the Falcons is a home matchup with West Virginia on Sunday at 3 p.m. The match will be streamed on WBGU-TV’s YouTube page.
Women’s Soccer
It was a good week for the Lady Falcons as well as the men on the pitch, as they took down Miami (OH) on Thursday 2-0. Kennedy White and Madi Wolfbauer scored goals for the Falcons and both of them had one assist a piece while Lili Berg pitched a shutout in goal.
In another home matchup on Sunday, the Falcons routed Kent State by a score of 5-0. Wolfbauer had two goals, as well as Katie Cox, Nikki Cox and Madison Alberty having one a piece as the Falcons suffocated the Golden Flashes with shots. Lili Berg was perfect again in goal for the 72 minutes she played and Becky Moss replaced her late and did a nice job, allowing nothing in the net.
The Falcons are now 5-1 on the season with all of their games coming against MAC opponents. Next up for them is an away matchup with Ohio on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST.
Gymnastics
BGSU gymnastics competed in their final meet of the season in the MAC Championships. They finished tied for sixth with a 194.600 team score in a Championship meet that was decided by a razor thin margin with the gap between first and last just 1.300. Eastern Michigan won the meet. The Falcons finished 1-10 overall on the season.
