The 1-4 Bowling Green Falcons are set to battle the 4-1 Toledo Rockets at the Doyt this Saturday afternoon. Here are three things to look out for in the Battle of I-75.
Grant Loy came in last week against Notre Dame in the first quarter after Darius Wade failed to get the offense going in the opening drive of the game. For the most part, Loy looked solid despite not being able to put up any points against the stout Irish defense. The Falcons were able to move the ball and if not for a few penalties and a blocked kick, the Falcons could have put ten points on the board against a top ten team in the country. That being said Darius Wade is still the guy that coach Scot Loeffler went to at the start of the season. He’s thrown for an average of 133 yards per game so far this season and a completion percentage of just 58%. Expect Loeffler to roll with the hot hand against the Rockets.
The Falcons will be going up against a Toledo offense that has averaged just over 260 rushing yards per game this season and it’s led by Bryant Koback, who’s rushed 91 times this season for 634 yards and six touchdowns. He’s averaging 125 yards per game for the Rockets and has been a force in the Rocket offense so far this season. Quarterback Mitchell Guadagni has also been fantastic for the Rockets too as along with his 905 yards passing this season, Guadagni is the Rocket’s second leading rusher as well, rushing for 350 yards on 55 attempts this season. If the Falcons hope to stay in this game, they need to shore up their rushing defense that has given up just over 230 yards on the ground on average this season.
With Andrew Clair out with injury last week against Notre Dame, Loeffler and the Falcon coaching staff looked to Boston College transfer Davon Jones and Bryson Denley to carry the load against the Irish. Davon Jones paced the Falcons in that game getting 16 carries for 59 yards on the day. Denley also showed some promise as well finding some room later in the game on the outsides of the Notre Dame defense. If the Falcons hope to move the ball against Toledo they will have to establish a physical presence in the run game, then hope to hit the Rockets deep as Toledo has given up an average of 301 passing yards per game.
