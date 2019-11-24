The Bowling Green volleyball team has had yet another fantastic year under head coach Danijela Tomic, although falling just short in the MAC Championship to Ball State. But a good team isn’t a good team without great players, and the Falcons definitely have plenty of them. Here are the five players that have been the most impactful for the BGSU volleyball team this season.
Isabelle Marciniak
The senior setter from Lambertville, Michigan is had a fantastic season for the Falcons this year. She had 1,026 assists this season with a 9.24 assists per set ratio. That assists per set number is good for number five in the MAC conference this season.
Marciniak’s best quality is the fact that she has been a rock for Bowling Green this season, with some of the inexperience that the Falcons have especially in the offensive aspect of the game, Marciniak has been key in making sure the outside hitters of the Falcons have been set up for success.
Julia Walz
Defense has definitely been a strong suit for the Falcons this season, and sophomore libero Julia Walz has been leading the defensive charge for the Falcons this season. She’s averaged 5.55 digs per set for the Falcons, that number is the best in the MAC conference and 11th in the NCAA.
The Falcons are also number one in the conference as a team in digs per set as well, largely because of the production from Walz this season. With Walz only being a sophomore, the future definitely looks bright, particularly on defense for BGSU volleyball.
Katie Kidwell
Katie Kidwell’s position is a blocker and she did that about just as well as anyone in the MAC this season. The junior from Watseka, Illinois is averaged 1.16 blocks per set this season, just adding another dimension to an already stellar defense from the Falcons. Kidwell has also been one of the better players on offense for BGSU as well.
She’s averaged 2.77 kills per set for the Falcons, good for third on the team. She was a big piece to the puzzle after Petra Indrova went down with an injury, and with Indrova back it only made the Falcons more dangerous.
Katelyn Meyer
If you want to talk about offense, then it would be pretty difficult not to talk about Katelyn Meyer, especially in the BGSU offensive scheme. The sophomore led the MAC with 3.73 kills per set this season and was crucial to the Falcons success after Petra Indrova went down with an injury. When Indrova went down, she was the leader in kills for the Falcons, Meyer needed to step up and she has done just that.
Petra Indrova
We’ve talked about her quite a bit already, but the return of Indrova was big for the Falcons, especially in the MAC tournament. In the huge semi-final win over Central Michigan the freshman from the Czech Republic had 16 kills, second on the team behind Katelyn Meyer. This one-two punch on the frontline has proven to be lethal for the Falcons in their postseason run.
