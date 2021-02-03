Justin Turner to take the BGSU All-Time Lead for Scoring
This was a milestone that many thought would have been done over this past weekend against the Toledo Rockets. Entering the game, Turner needed 16 points to take the record and etch his name in the school’s history as the most elite scorer at BGSU. After putting up 11 against the Rockets, Turner now just needs five points to put his own scoring record in place. With the Falcons’ next game now being against Western Michigan on Wednesday, Falcon fans will be lucky enough to witness history in the building that gave Turner a chance.
Super Bowl
Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time, looks to win his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday when he goes against the reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. The Buccaneers are the first team to host, and play, in the big game at their home stadium in the Super Bowl era. Brady, who left the Patriots over the offseason to have better weapons, and another chance to win the Super Bowl, will have to do so against arguably the most dangerous scoring offense in the NFL. The Chiefs, however, are attempting not only to win back to back championships but etch their names in the history books as the first team to repeat as champions since the Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004.
Cardinals acquire Arenado
Third Baseman Nolan Arenado was traded this past weekend to the St. Louis Cardinals by the Colorado Rockies. Arenado, who has earned a Gold Glove every year he has been in the pros, was supposedly disgruntled with a front office that wasn’t willing to work to build around him. The Cardinals sent $50 million dollars to the Rockies, along with other players, for the star third baseman.
Stafford to the Rams; NFL QB carousel begins spinning
Every offseason, quarterbacks change teams, but this year in particular, a few star quarterbacks are looking to change things up. Things got kicked off late Saturday night as longtime Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford was traded to the L.A. Rams for quarterback Jared Goff as well as two first round picks. With the trade, the Rams will not have had a first round pick since 2016, where they selected Goff No. 1 overall. Other quarterbacks expected to be on the move this offseason are Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, as well as potentially Dak Prescott and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Senior Bowl in the books
With no NFL Combine this year, and no in-person meeting allowed, the Senior Bowl became the last true chance for players to leave an impression on NFL teams. This game, which is so big for so many players, happened this weekend. After a week of running different drills and showing scouts what you can do, a game was played on Sunday between some of the best Seniors in the country. For some players, like Alabama players Mac Jones and Najee Harris, it’s an opportunity to push them up a pick or two in the first round of the NFL draft in April, but players like former BGSU tight end Quintin Morris look to ensure their name gets called on draft day. Morris, the standout tight end of the Falcons, impressed scouts with his catching and blocking ability.
