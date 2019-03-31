After losing another five straight games, the softball team managed to win three out of four this week. The Falcons won a doubleheader against Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday and split a doubleheader with Toledo on Friday. The team’s game set for Sunday was canceled due to inclement weather.
The first Wednesday game was a 5-1 Falcon victory. Meredith Miller was the winning pitcher with a record of 8-8 while the Mastodons pitcher, Alyssa Malicki, fell to 1-6.
Starting in the first, the Falcons scored three runs with a Nikki Sorgi double, bringing in Alex Sorgi. Kellie Natham added on a single with Nikki scoring. Later on, with the bases loaded, Marissa Mullen was hit by a pitch forcing Natham to score the third run for the Falcons.
In the fourth and sixth inning, Nikki tallied two more RBI’s with two singles, making the lead 5-0. Even though the Mastodons scored in the sixth on a wild pitch, the Falcons prevailed.
Game 2 consisted of the Falcons striking early. Brooke Parker took the victory, moving her record to 4-6 while Mastodons pitcher Shaina Eyre fell to 1-9. The Falcons scored in the first thanks to an Alex RBI and a Nikki RBI in the third. Logan Everett added to the 2-0 lead with a solo shot in the fifth and a bases-loaded walk from Natham adding the lead to 4-0. In the bottom of the fifth, Morganne Denny hit a three-run homer lowering the lead to 4-3, but the Falcons scored two more in the sixth and winning 6-3.
“Taking two from IPFW was a good warm-up for our series against Toledo,” head coach Sarah Willis said. “IPFW had a similar type of pitcher that we faced with Toledo and provided our hitters an opportunity to work on in-game adjustments.”
After sweeping the Mastodons, the Falcons returned to Meserve Field for a Friday doubleheader against the Toledo Rockets. Meredith Miller improved to 9-8 in the first game while Erin Hunt of the Rockets fell to 5-7.
The Rockets struck early in the first. However, the Falcons scored two in the bottom of the first thanks to a wild pitch and an Evelyn Loyola bases-loaded walk. The Falcons also added an insurance run, giving them a 3-1 lead in the fourth, with a Taylor Blevins single with Payton Hamm scoring. During the sixth, the Rockets scored one run, but the Falcons held on to win the first game 3-2.
Friday’s Game 2 had a different result as the Rockets struck early and didn’t lose the lead the whole game. Both Natham and Madi McCoy had solo home runs, but the Falcons fell 13-4.
“The first game against Toledo we demonstrated patience at the plate on a pitcher that was working to set our offense up to chase the rise ball. We executed well and out runners in scoring position,” Willis said. “This is what we failed to do in game two, and it cost us from capitalizing when we had runners in scoring position.”
The Falcons will host Miami Tuesday at 3 p.m. with a two-game series at Ball State next weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.