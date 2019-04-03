The NBA regular season can be long and tiresome for most of the players in the league. The regular season can take up to eight months with each team playing 82 games, not including the playoffs which can last another three months. NBA teams have been resting star players for many years, usually just missing a few games towards the end of the regular season or if they clinched a playoff spot. Teams do not want to risk their star players getting injured during a meaningless game because they are focused on either the upcoming offseason or playoffs.
This has not really been a big problem in the league until recently when teams started to rest their players earlier in the season. Also, some teams have rested multiple players on some nights leaving the starting lineup full of reserve players. For example, during the San Antonio Spurs dynasty, Gregg Popovich once rested starters Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, Danny Green and Manu Ginobili all in a single game. Many of these players were dealing with a minor or nagging injury that Popovich did not want to risk, so he rested all of them. Popovich is not the only coach to do this, Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors have also been guilty of resting multiple stars in the same game as well.
This is not a problem from a player or coaching standpoint, but from a league view. Many times players have been rested during prime-time games that get the most viewers. If a fan tunes into a game where three or more starters are not playing, then they will just change the channel. Also, fans who pay a lot of money to go to these games are disappointed that they do not get to see their favorite players play in person. This can result in the league losing viewers and money, especially towards the end of the season, due to players not wanting to play on a sore ankle. The NBA has tried to limit this by implementing some new rules geared towards resting players.
Commissioner Adam Silver has implemented a new rule, among others, in which he can fine teams up to $100,000 for resting players during high profile or nationally televised games. These rules will help limit the number of games players can rest and increase attendance and viewers. I agree with the new rules that have been implemented. As a fan, I would hate to have already paid for a ticket and drive to the game only to see that my favorite player is resting that night. A player missing a few games here or there is fine, but when it comes down to it, an NBA player who is constantly sitting out games is unprofessional. It would be like an average Joe calling off work because they have a stuffy nose, so resting more than a couple of times per season is basically calling off work because they do not feel like playing that day.
NBA players have an obligation to play not only to their coaches and teammates but to the fans. A fan may only get one chance in their lifetime to see their favorite player play on the road and if they decided to sit out that day it could result in the loss of a fan. It costs a lot of money to go to an NBA game and if players are going to be sitting out left and right then that could deter people from buying tickets. My thought is that players should be allowed to sit out three regular season games for rest. This would give a player the option to save these rest games for times in which they are dealing with a minor injury or to simply take a day off and focus on the next game. At the end of the day, if a player is injured, they should be allowed to sit out, but when players start sitting simply because they need “rest” that is where the league must draw the line.
