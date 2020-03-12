The remainder of the Mid-American Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been canceled in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The decision comes after the MAC announced in a statement on Tuesday evening the tournaments will be played, but attendance will be limited to “credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted for attendance for the tournaments.”
Now after decisions made elsewhere, including the suspension of the NBA season and the cancellation of other conference tournaments (Big Ten, SEC ACC and Big 12).
Three positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Cuyahoga County Monday afternoon and in conjunction all MAC schools in Ohio — Akron, BGSU, Kent State, Miami, Ohio and Toledo — have closed all face-to-face classes, some through March 30 and others into April.
“The safety of all is our greatest concern. Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state governmental officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today we have taken this action which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said.
Steinbrecher said the regular season champions, Akron (men's) and Central Michigan (women's), would represent the MAC in the NCAA tournament, if there is one. The NCAA released a statement Wednesday saying, as of now, all March Madness games would be played and closed to the public.
BGSU announced tennis' home match against Oakland on March 13 and gymnastics' home meet against Northern Illinois on March 14 have been canceled. The university said in their announcement to all students all events with more than 100 participants will be suspended from March 14 to April 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.