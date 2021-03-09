It’s postseason time for three BGSU sports this week. Women’s basketball starts their journey in the MAC Tournament as the No. 1 seed, men’s basketball will try to redeem a lackluster regular season as the No. 6 seed and hockey gets Northern Michigan on home ice for the first round of the WCHA playoffs. It should be an exciting week of BGSU sports, so here is everything that BGSU sports fans need to know about the upcoming postseason play.
Women’s Basketball
BGSU women’s basketball got a MAC regular season championship this season. The team finished 18-5 overall and 14-4 in the MAC. The Falcons were led by a multitude of veterans and underclassmen that proved to be the perfect mix in head coach Robyn Fralick’s third season at the helm.
Freshman phenom Lexi Fleming led the team in scoring averaging 16.9 points per game. She also led the team in steals, swiping the ball 59 times on the season. She was named to the All-MAC second-team for her efforts and was named Freshman of the Year in the conference.
Fleming and the Falcons will be in action on Wednesday at 11 a.m. as they take on the No. 8 seed Eastern Michigan Eagles at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
The Falcons grounded the Eagles once earlier this season on Dec. 11, winning the contest 71-64. Fleming was the team’s leading scorer with 21 points.
The quarterfinals and semifinals of the tournament will both be aired on ESPN+. If the Falcons happen to make it to the final, the game will be aired at 11 a.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network. As always, the game will also be broadcasted by the student-run Bowling Green Radio Sports Organization as well.
To see the rest of the MAC women’s tournament bracket, click here.
Men’s Basketball
Men’s Basketball had a much different year than that of the women. The Falcons were picked in the preseason media poll to win the conference. Instead, the Falcons endured a tough middle-of-the-season stretch where they lost six games in a row after starting the conference season 6-1. As a result, the Falcons finished 14-10 overall and 10-8 in the MAC and will enter the MAC tournament as the No. 6 seed.
For the season, the Falcons were led by fifth-year graduate senior Justin Turner, who averaged 20 points for the season. Turner also led the team in assists with 104 for the season, more than double any of his teammates.
They will take on Akron on Thursday, a team that the Falcons split with during the season. The first game was at home and ended in a 69-57 loss for the Falcons. It was their lowest-scoring game of the season and started that six-game skid.
The second matchup with the Zips went much better. The Falcons came out victorious on Feb. 26 in a 83-71 road win. In that win, reigning MAC Player of the Year Loren Cristian-Jackson scored 29 points. No one else on his team got above eight points. Knowing that Cristian-Jackson will get his points, but keeping his supporting cast quiet will be an important key in the game.
The two are set to battle it out on Thursday as the final game in a four-game slate in the MAC men’s quarterfinals. The tip is projected to happen around 6:30 p.m.
To see the rest of the MAC men’s tournament bracket click here.
Hockey
Rounding out the week of exciting playoff action will be hockey, who enters the WCHA Tournament as the No. 3 seed, and will get set to play the No. 6 seed Northern Michigan in a three-game home series starting Friday.
The Falcons and Wildcats have already met four times this season. The first series came back on Jan. 15 and 16 where the Falcons won both games. The first, by a score of 5-1, the second, by a score of 6-2. The two teams met again on Feb. 20 and 21 where the Falcons saw their only tie of the season in the first game 0-0, and another offensive explosion in the second where the Falcons won 6-2.
Over the four games, BGSU defeated the Wildcats by a combined score of 17-5. According to Head Coach Ty Eigner, keeping that offensive momentum going into this series will be key to the Falcons’ success.
“Our hope is that our guys feel confident going into the weekend because from an offensive perspective we’ve had some games where we have been able to create offensive opportunities and capitalize on those opportunities. So the goal is to refer back to that and get back to playing and do the things we did in those games where we were able to score some goals,” Eigner said.
On the season, the Falcons were led by senior forward Brandon Kruse who notched 33 points for the year on 22 assists and 11 goals. Senior forward Connor Ford led the team in goals with 14.
The puck is set to drop from Slater Family Ice Arena at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and if necessary, at 5:07 on Sunday.
For the full WCHA tournament bracket click here.
