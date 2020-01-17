Despite freshman Adam Conquest’s first collegiate goals, No. 15 Bowling Green hockey failed to weather the storm against third-ranked Minnesota State Friday night in a 6-3 loss.
When playing the nation’s third-best team, there is going to be almost no room for error. The Falcons saw first hand how simple mistakes can end with a puck in the back of their net.
“They lead the country in goals against, so if they score five it is going to be really hard to beat them,” head coach Ty Eigner said.
An uber-fluid power play ended with Charlie Gerard finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play around the Falcon defense, giving Minnesota State a 1-0 lead.
Conquest was launched on a breakaway by a silky smooth Brandon Kruse pass and he delivered a backhand dish through the legs of Dryden McKay, leveling the game 1-1.
“I finally got the monkey off my back. It’s been about 12 games,” Conquest said. “I thought I wasn’t producing as much as I could and I thought I might as well work my tail off.”
From then on, Mankato’s speed was on full display. Numerous chances came after forwards powered their way past Bowling Green defenders for odd-man rushes. Marc Michaelis was first to notch a goal but was answered just eight seconds later by Conquest again. He redirected a Tim Theocharidis point shot off the back wall and into the net.
“They can take advantage of the smallest opportunity. You can get away with (certain mistakes) against somebody else, but you can’t against them,” Eigner said.
Then, Josh French, Julian Napravnik and Riese Zmolek scored three consecutive goals for the Mavericks. Despite a second-period intermission video session and a tip-in goal from Sam Craggs, the Falcons could not mount a comeback, with Nick Rivera sealing the game on an empty net.
“They’re a really difficult team to chase,” Eigner said. “When their forwards get going, they are really dangerous. Especially that Tuomie-Michaelis line.”
This is a Maverick team that has only been a part of three one-goal games the entire season, including Bowling Green’s come-from-behind victory back in November. Add that to just three losses on the season, and it is a recipe for a dominant team in every sense of the word.
“They are really really good,” Eigner said. “They can play however you want to play. You want to play physical and make it a ‘grind it out’ game? They can do that. You want to go up and down the rink and try and score goals? They can do that.”
With Minnesota State looking like the runaway favorite to take home the number one seed in the WCHA, the Falcons find themselves in a battle for the second seed in the WCHA. Just nine points separate the second place Bemidji State Beavers and the fifth-seeded Falcons. Northern Michigan, holding the third spot, takes on a tough Cornell team this weekend meaning Bowling Green could make up some ground in a split series with Mankato.
Also of note, senior forward Frederic Letourneau was unable to play due to a head injury he suffered during practice. Eigner updated his status after the game, mentioning if he had a full week of recovery he would be on the right track to return.
