No. 17 Bowling Green finished off a weekend series with WCHA rival Michigan Tech with a 4 to 2 loss powered by a hat trick from Tommy Parrottino.
Last night’s game showed these two teams were going to play responsible and defense-first hockey, and the first period of this game told the same story. Both teams refused to let the other into the middle of their respective ice, but a power play halfway through the frame allowed the Huskies to pull away in the shot count 9-4.
“We did not get near enough opportunities tonight,” head coach Ty Eigner said after the game. “Our goal is to average 10 shots a period over the game for 30-plus shots and we weren’t even close to that. We certainly want to get more quality shots, but we need to generate a lot more.”
Freshman goaltender Zach Rose stopped all chances in the opening period while making his NCAA debut.
“All in all, I thought Zach was good… I don’t think we were as good around Zach tonight as we were last night,” Eigner said.
Things would change in the second period. On a soft shot from the near boards by Alec Broetzman, Rose couldn’t handle the puck in his equipment and Parker Saretsky poked it through and over the line to give Tech a 1-0 lead.
Exactly one minute later Bowling Green would respond. Brandon Kruse kicks a no-look pass to Alex Barber who finds Max Johnson in the slot. He doesn’t miss and ties the game 1-1.
“We’re forcing a lot of pucks to the middle when we don’t have a pass there and that’s creating an odd-man rush for them,” Johnson said.
Three more bounces would go Michigan Tech’s way and end up in the Falcons’ net. Parrottino scored a natural hat trick, scoring two goals in the second period and a tipping home a high shot in the third period to put the Huskies ahead 4-1.
“Those things are going to happen, but again, you kind of have to create your breaks, too,” Eigner said. “Every one of the goals that Michigan Tech scored in that period, we had the puck on our stick at some point.”
With almost five minutes remaining in the game, freshman defenseman T.J. Lloyd buried his first collegiate goal on a one-time pass from below the goal line from Kruse.
The No. 17 Falcons already had their minds set on arguably their toughest test of the season in Mankato when they take on the second-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks next weekend.
“Mankato is going to give us their best and hopefully we’re going to have them our best,” Johnson said. “Usually it’s a good game between us, but we got revenge on them since last year.”
