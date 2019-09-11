Football
The Falcons were hit hard on the road in a 52-0 loss to Kansas State. BGSU was limited to just 140 yards of total offense and was unable to jumpstart any offensive drives no matter the field position they started with. Quarterback Darius Wade followed up an impressive performance in the season opener by completing 8 of 19 pass attempts for 79 yards. Running back Davon Jones led the way for the Falcon on the ground with 47 yards, but the team never made it to the red zone in order for him to be a legitimate threat.
An impressive stop on the opening drive by the defense held the Wildcats to a field goal, but they would soon give up four straight rushing touchdowns by three different backs – including a 50-yard rushing touchdown by Jordan Brown. Kansas State would go on to amass 333 rushing yards between nine different players.
Just before the game started, BGSU learned the NCAA ruled quarterback Michael McDonald will not be eligible to play this year. This means he will be eligible to play the next two years. Head coach Scot Loeffler stated this week McDonald earned the starting job out of camp.
Football returns home to take on Louisiana Tech in the annual homecoming game on Sept. 14. This will be the second Division I-FBS school the Falcons will play this year.
Men’s soccer
BGSU men’s soccer carries a three-game win streak after a big weekend in Evanston, Illinois. The Falcons swept Wisconsin and Northwestern in 1-0 and 3-0 wins, respectively.
In the first match against the Badgers, the Falcons applied pressure throughout the night. Led by defender Achille Robin and forward Chris Brennan, BGSU posted 8 shots and were rewarded with a Michael Montemurri goal in the 81st minute. Montemurri finished off a corner kick with help from Brennan and midfielder Chris Sullivan.
The Falcons then took down their second ‘Power Five’ school on the weekend with a 3-0 win against Northwestern. Facing 9 shots, goaltender Anthony Mwembia recorded his third straight shutout and the 22nd of his career. Senior midfielder Charlie Maciejewski scored on a penalty kick after Robin was taken down in the box. Robin then finished on a ball of his own to score the second goal of his collegiate career. Sullivan capped the game off with a goal assisted by Brennan.
The Falcons now await their third straight Big Ten conference opponent, Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be at Cochrane Stadium for the first home match of the season for men’s soccer on Sept. 13.
Women’s soccer
BGSU women’s soccer traveled to Ann Arbor on Sunday for a matchup against the University of Michigan. This is the beginning of a long road stretch for the team. True freshman goalkeeper Becky Moss found her name in the lineup for her first collegiate start.
Early on, the Falcons matched the quick pace of the Wolverines but failed to put any shots on goal in the first half while Michigan had six; however, the score remained void after a great opening half by Moss.
In the second half, Michigan came out firing, but again the Falcons were ready to match their physicality. It was not until the 79th minute of the contest that Michigan finally found the back of the net, courtesy of sophomore Raleigh Loughman. Michigan then proceeded to find the net only two minutes later, when sophomore Skylar Anderson netted her first collegiate goal.
Moss ended the day with 14 saves in her first start. Chelsee Washington, Kennedy White and Mackenzie Reuber all picked up yellow cards in the 2-0 loss.
Next up for the Falcons, a trip to Lansing on Sept. 12 to take on the Michigan State Spartans.
Volleyball
After going 1-2 last weekend in their opening tournament, BGSU volleyball bounced back going 3-0 in the Hampton Inn Bowling Green Invitational tournament this past weekend.
The first of the three victories was a dominant performance Friday afternoon against Charlotte where the Falcons won every set by at least 10 points. Friday night, however, got off to a rocky start when the Falcons lost the first set to Butler; nonetheless, they would go on to win the next three sets to go 2-0 on the day. In the final game against Cleveland State on Saturday the Falcons endured close sets but were able to come out on top over the Vikings 3-1 to go a perfect 3-0 for the weekend.
Isabelle Marciniak was named the MVP of the tournament after averaging over 40 assists per game for the weekend. Katelyn Meyer and Petra Indrova were also named to the All-Tournament team as well for the Falcons, rounding up an excellent weekend. The Falcons improve to 4-2 on the season and will play an away match against Oakland on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.